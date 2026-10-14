With DAP firing salvo after salvo at Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the nationalist party’s grassroots leaders appear to have been mobilised for a counter-offensive.

Among them was Subang Umno division chief Armand Azha Abu Hanifa, who trained his guns on the Penang undersea tunnel project after DAP MP RSN Rayer called for Zahid’s corruption charges to be revived in Parliament on Monday.

Armand questioned why Rayer was not equally vocal about the tunnel project, over which DAP national adviser Lim Guan Eng is facing corruption charges.

Interestingly, Lim himself is among the DAP leaders calling for the MACC to investigate Zahid over spending by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry that exceeded its approved allocation of RM2.1 billion.

On Oct 6, DAP MP Chong Zhemin lodged a MACC report, urging the anti-corruption watchdog to sink its teeth into Zahid’s role in the discrepancy between allocations approved and actual expenditure under the Rural Road Programme, overseen by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, which the Bagan Datuk MP helms.

“Do not be outspoken only when Umno leaders are involved, but remain silent when the same issues need to be assessed according to the same principles and standards.

“Justice and the rule of law must apply to everyone, regardless of political party,” Armand (above) said, according to Umno Online.

He also urged Rayer to mind his language and ensure that statements concerning Zahid’s case were grounded in official developments and accurate legal facts.

“Having differing views is a democratic right. But facts and the law should not be turned into political playthings,” he added.

‘Don’t distort legal facts’

Similarly, Beruas Umno division chief Azhar Ahmad said Rayer, a lawyer, should understand the distinction between charges, court decisions and prosecutorial decisions before making public statements.

He cautioned against distorting legal facts for political gain, adding that criticism should be grounded in accurate information and the principles of justice.

“Do not use legal issues as political ammunition. If you want to criticise, present accurate facts and argue responsibly,” he added.

Yesterday, Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said (above) also entered the fray, reminding Rayer that the prime minister does not have prosecutorial powers.

She said the attorney-general’s decision to prosecute a person must be based on legal considerations, facts and evidence, rather than political pressure.

Earlier, Rayer (below) had called on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to ensure that his deputy, Zahid, stands trial again in the Yayasan Akalbudi case.

He questioned the decision to discontinue proceedings against Zahid, arguing that the government must not apply different standards when pursuing corruption cases.

Zahid was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in September 2023 on all 47 charges involving the foundation, pending further investigations by the MACC.

In January this year, the Attorney-General’s Chambers announced that the case had been classified as requiring no further action (NFA).



