YOURSAY | ‘Chong should tell his ‘yes‑men’ top guns to stop behaving like MCA 2.0.’





Exit BN, not just walk out of the hall, DAP MP tells MCA





CareOneCareAll: DAP Kampar MP Chong Zhemin should tell his “yes‑men” top guns to stop behaving like MCA 2.0.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke wants to resign with conditions after the party recently obtained three “telur pecah” (zero seats) in Sabah, Johor and Negeri Sembilan elections. His reason for wanting to resign is due to former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest.

Puchong MP and party's chairperson Gobind Singh Deo didn’t question why the Madani administration, which he is part of, chose the TuJu application or how much was paid for the application when Waze costs Malaysia nothing. DAP should look in the mirror before talking about others.

It appears that when Madani (government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim) asks Loke to jump, he only asks, “how high”. Well, that’s the perception among core supporters.

Apanama is back: DAP is the best “yes‑man” under the Madani (government), outperforming MCA. Congratulations on being “yes‑men” for the last five years. Terus berusaha (continue the effort).

GP2025: DAP is badly treated in this administration. All your concerns go unheeded. Your boss (Anthony) submits his resignation letter (after Najib obtained permission from the Pardons Board for house arrest) but doesn’t follow through. No skin?

You’re asking MCA to pull out of BN. You pull out of the government first. Otherwise, silence is better.

IndigoToucan1627: In all fairness, I have not seen DAP as badly treated by PKR as MCA was treated by Umno during the time when Umno was the tuan (boss). This, I think, is because MCA had to rely on the support of Umno for many of MCA's seats.

Hence, MCA was treated very badly by Umno. Anwar, on the other hand, needs DAP's support to continue as PM. Hence, he will always treat DAP with respect. There is no choice for the non-Malays in Malaysia.

As their numbers dwindle, their political weight also dwindles. This is made worse by gerrymandering.

Lone_star: DAP shouldn’t walk into MCA–BN/Umno problems. They are abang-adik (siblings) and will solve their own issues. You only need to look after your own party.

When new friends come, old friends get cast aside. For Umno, can MCA even win more than two seats in Malacca?

SAC: Why doesn’t DAP walk out of Pakatan Harapan since the coalition headed by Anwar still wants to work with BN? MCA and DAP both chase power and whack each other for Chinese support. Politics looks the same on both sides.

Ejiah Franc: DAP, I’m 60 and have always supported you, but this time: shut up. Don’t meddle with other people’s skirts. Mind your own business. Make sure you perform in GE16.

Salvage Malaysia: Chong, maybe you’ve forgotten how Chinese think. We don’t like busybodies. Whatever happens between Umno and MCA has nothing to do with you or DAP. Focus on your own party - many of us are not happy with DAP too.

Just Common Sense: Why does DAP think it has moral authority? During DAP’s three years in government, Najib got a double pardon. DAP is morally bankrupt and clings to Madani’s coat-tails.

Weep for Malaysia: I never had any respect for MCA and MIC, and I consider them lapdogs for Umno. But DAP is no better now, and why don't you ask yourselves the same question? Why can't you walk out of Madani?

Headhunter: I believe that if MCA were to leave BN and operate independently, they could reclaim many seats, including those currently held by DAP. The question is: do they have the courage, or will they continue to be a doormat for BN?

ScarletPanda9731: MCA must maintain its dignity. If it fails again, then the Chinese people will look down on its principle of equal partnership.

The Waze issue is small compared to the principle of cooperation in a partnership. Do not sideline the fundamental issue, please. A Chinese civilisation is not a small matter. Don't sideline the fundamental issue with a side show on Waze versus TuJu.

You have lost your way, MCA, since the days of the Alliance Party era with Tan Cheng Lok. Wake up. I also refer to MIC when its leader V T Sambanthan was party president. Gerakan during the days of old with Dr Lim Chong Eu and Dr Tan Chee Khoon.

How low would you be to the big bully, Umno? Form your own coalition before it is too late!

Winning Scarecrow: Indeed, MCA shouldn’t become Umno’s servant - like how DAP has become Madani’s puppet.

Sad Malaysian: Yes, DAP is no different. It has the most seats in Dewan Rakyat and still acts like MCA. MCA can remind Malacca voters of this - it will bite DAP immediately.

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