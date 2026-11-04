The Youth and Sports Ministry will only approve the next Hyrox Kuala Lumpur event if it withdraws sponsorship from a beer company.

In a statement, Minister Dr Taufiq Johari said the application to organise the event, scheduled to take place from Dec 10 to 13 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, was still pending before the ministry.

Taufiq added that the ministry does not fund the event.

Hyrox is an international indoor fitness racing competition that combines endurance running with strength workouts.

The next Kuala Lumpur event has drawn attention after a beer company was announced as its “official beer partner”.

Under the ministry’s guidelines, tobacco, vape, and alcohol companies are prohibited from organising, sponsoring, promoting, or offering rewards at sporting events regulated by the ministry.

As such, Taufiq said the event organiser must fully withdraw the sponsorship, including removing all related logos, trademarks, and promotional materials from the event’s official channels and competition venue.

He also reminded companies that they must obtain ministry approval before becoming involved in sporting events. Violations are punishable by fines ranging from RM50,000 to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

On the social media platform Threads, the involvement of the said alcohol company sparked heated debate, with many criticising Hyrox for failing to consider the sensitivities surrounding alcohol at public events in Malaysia, particularly those also involving Muslim participants.

The use of beer as part of the Hyrox experience is not limited to Malaysia.

The international fitness racing series has incorporated alcohol brands into its events in several markets, including the UK, where its partnership with a beer sponsor has been renewed until 2029.

In other regions, Hyrox has also worked with beverage partners to provide post-race celebrations, with offerings ranging from alcoholic drinks to low-alcohol and alcohol-free alternatives.