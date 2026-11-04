Hyrox Malaysia has withdrawn its beer partnership for its upcoming Malaysian race following public backlash, acknowledging that it had failed to consider the country’s religious beliefs and cultural sensitivities.

In a statement posted on Instagram today, the Malaysian chapter of the international fitness competition said it should have given greater consideration to the religious beliefs and cultural values of the local community.

“We got this wrong, and we take responsibility for that.

“Together with Carlsberg, we have made the decision to not extend the partnership to the Malaysia race.

“To everyone training for this race and looking forward to being part of it, we recognise the time and effort you have committed.

“We look forward to seeing you at the startline,” the statement read.

Hyrox is an international indoor fitness competition that combines endurance running with strength-based workouts.

The upcoming Kuala Lumpur race drew criticism online after Carlsberg was announced as its “official beer partner”.

Taking to Instagram today, Carlsberg Malaysia said that while the company has partnered itself with several Hyrox events, it is not a sponsor for the latter’s competition in Malaysia.

“The partnership covers selected Hyrox events in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

“Carlsberg in Malaysia is not a sponsor, and will not be involved in the Hyrox Kuala Lumpur 2026,” the company said.

“At Carlsberg Malaysia, we adhere to the country’s local laws, regulations, and respect cultural sensitivities,” it added.

Conditional ministry approval

The backlash prompted the Youth and Sports Ministry to say it would only approve the event if the alcohol sponsorship was withdrawn.

In a statement, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Taufiq Johari said the application to organise the event, scheduled for Dec 10 to 13 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, was still pending ministry approval.

He also clarified that the ministry was not funding the event.

Under the ministry’s guidelines, tobacco, vape, and alcohol companies are prohibited from organising, sponsoring, or promoting sporting events under its purview, or offering rewards at such events.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Taufiq Johari

Taufiq said the organiser must therefore fully withdraw the sponsorship, including removing all related logos, trademarks, and promotional materials from the event’s official channels and competition venue.

He also reminded companies that they must obtain ministry approval before participating in sporting events. Violations are punishable by fines of RM50,000 to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

The partnership also drew criticism from social media users who questioned the rationale of associating an alcohol brand with a fitness competition.