MALACCA POLLS | BN is prepared to offer Perikatan Nasional representatives positions in the state government if it retains power after the Nov 14 election.

"We honour our agreements by appointing our partners to positions in the state government, as was the case with our cooperation with PN in Negeri Sembilan and previously with Pakatan Harapan in Malacca.

"Therefore, we will adopt the same approach by inviting PN representatives who win their seats to join the state government if we succeed in forming the government," BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters after attending a Deepavali event in Bagan Datuk, Perak, today, according to Berita Harian.

The deputy prime minister’s offer follows remarks by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday indicating that BN-PN cooperation could extend beyond the Malacca election to the federal level, including the 16th general election.

Zahid (above) today confirmed that BN and PN had signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate their election machinery and mobilise voters in support of mutually agreed candidates.

However, he acknowledged that the relatively late cooperation between the two coalitions could pose challenges at the grassroots level.

Zahid added that leaders from both coalitions would visit state constituencies to strengthen coordination at the local, polling district centre (PDM) and constituency levels.

Asked whether BN could retain its two-thirds majority in Malacca, Zahid declined to set a specific seat target, stressing instead the importance of effective cooperation with PN.

BN won 21 of Malacca's 28 state seats in the 2021 election, while Harapan secured five and PN two.

Harapan leaves supporters free to choose

In a separate development, Malacca Harapan has left it to its members and supporters to decide whom to back in the four constituencies where the coalition is not contesting.

Bernama reported that state Harapan chairperson Adly Zahari said no directive had been issued for supporters to back any particular party in those seats.

The Amanah vice-president said Harapan was focused on winning the 24 seats it is contesting and expressed confidence that its supporters understood the political dynamics surrounding the election.

Adly Zahari

"For our supporters in constituencies where Harapan is not contesting, who they support is their right," he told reporters on the sidelines of the national-level Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera Month celebration in Ayer Keroh today.

Asked about Bersatu's decision to contest seven seats, Adly said the party had its own plans for the state election.

"We are focused on Harapan, and we understand that our main rivals are BN and PN," he said.

The upcoming election will see 79 candidates contesting the 28 seats, with early voting scheduled for Nov 10 and polling on Nov 14.