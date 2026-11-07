Harapan banks on multiracial appeal, clean candidates in Malacca polls, Anwar says
MALACCA POLLS | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malacca voters to back Pakatan Harapan in the Nov 14 state election, highlighting its multiracial representation and the integrity of its candidates.
He said the coalition was seeking to draw on the strengths of the Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities, particularly amid what he described as racial sentiments posing a challenge in the campaign.
Anwar's remarks follow a...
MALACCA POLLS | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malacca voters to back Pakatan Harapan in the Nov 14 state election, highlighting its multiracial representation and the integrity of its candidates.
He said the coalition was seeking to draw on the strengths of the Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities, particularly amid what he described as racial sentiments posing a challenge in the campaign.
Anwar's remarks follow a call by Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for parties to reject racial and religious incitement throughout the campaign, saying the coalition would instead focus on policies, service records, and public welfare.
Saifuddin made the call after nomination day on Oct 31, when the 16th Malacca state election campaign officially began.
Harapan's electoral challenge comes against the backdrop of its 2021 state election performance, when it won just five of the 28 seats, compared with BN's 21 and Perikatan Nasional's two.
In a post on X today, Anwar, who is also the Harapan chairperson, appealed to voters to place their trust in the coalition, citing its commitment to "hard work, leadership with integrity, and a proven track record in championing the people’s interests and developing the state".
He also expressed hope that voters would make their choices wisely and that Harapan would be given the opportunity to continue serving the state.
“May Allah SWT illuminate your hearts as you make your choices and grant Harapan the strength to serve to the best of its ability,” he said.
The Nov 14 election will see 79 candidates vying for 28 state legislative assembly seats, with Harapan fielding 24 candidates.
- Bernama
Those UmPigAS rasis and penungang agama have ransformed into zombie like behavior, no thinking, no moral, no maruah, no integrity, no peace of mind, day and night thinking of fighting with other ethnic Malaysian. Never want to live together sharing prosperity, treating others as pendatang. Sad reality of Malaysia!
Harapan’s greatest appeal is to delay Bossku’s going home trip until after Malacca elections.
I agree with PMX on this. Melaka needs leaders who can work with all communities. Whatever our race, we want much the same things: a decent income, a safe neighbourhood and someone who takes our problems seriously. Making us suspicious of one another does nothing to improve our lives. PH deserves a fair hearing when it asks voters to look at integrity, service and policies. That does not mean accepting every promise without question. Check the candidates’ records, question their plans and hold them accountable. But give proper attention to what they are offering too. We often say we are tired of racial politics. When a coalition makes an appeal based on bringing people together, surely that deserves serious consideration. Ask who can do the job and serve the whole state. That is a much better basis for choosing a government than who can make us most afraid of our neighbours.
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