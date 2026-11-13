Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said has penned a sharp rebuke to DAP national chairperson Gobind Singh Deo, following the latter’s challenge for Umno ministers to quit the cabinet if they have lost faith in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Azalina (above) listed four suggestions for DAP, including for it to “remain calm”, in light of the party’s “apparent dissatisfaction” with recent developments on the conditional pardon granted to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Her remarks today came after Gobind yesterday described Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s suggestion that Anwar dissolve Parliament, rather than conduct a cabinet reshuffle, as disrespectful.

Talks of a cabinet reshuffle emerged after DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke stepped down as transport minister, a move prompted by the Pakatan Harapan party’s stance against the house arrest granted to Najib.

READ MORE: Anwar yet to accept Loke's resignation, but DAP chief insists it stands

In a statement today, Azalina said Loke’s resignation was a “unilateral decision” by DAP without any prior consultation and has inevitably resulted in political instability amongst coalition partners.

She also described Gobind’s remarks as “regrettable”, asserting that such comments do little to strengthen the spirit of cooperation within the coalition government, which she reminded was established following a royal decree after the 15th general election.

DAP national chairperson Gobind Singh Deo (left) and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Azalina further referenced particulars of the coalition agreement which established the unity government’s framework for political cooperation, highlighting that Umno is merely upholding the commitments underscored in the agreement.

“Commitments under the coalition agreement should not be misconstrued as requiring every coalition partner to agree unconditionally with every political position or statement made by the prime minister or other political leaders.

“Issuing public ultimatums to the president of a coalition partner is neither constructive nor consistent with the spirit of the coalition agreement.

“If there are differences of opinion among coalition partners, the appropriate response is dialogue and consultation, not public pressure or demands for resignation,” said Azalina, who is also the de facto law minister.

Friction between Harapan, BN

Zahid and other Umno figures have repeatedly pushed for a Parliament to be dissolved while making clear their intention to part ways with Anwar and Harapan ahead of the next general election.

Azalina explained that since the coalition agreement does not include a termination clause as it is intended to last until the end of the 15th parliamentary term, the “obvious conclusion” would be for the dissolution of the 15th Parliament.

While the termination of the coalition agreement was one of Umno’s suggestions for DAP, Azalina said another recourse for DAP would be for it to invoke mediation via a consultative council, as provided for under Clause 5(c) of the agreement.

“Here, it is certainly curious that the mediation clause was not invoked earlier, knowing that the subject of pardon (for Najib) has been public knowledge since January 2024,” Azalina remarked.

Another recourse, she said, would be for DAP to “remain calm and allow the existing arrangements to continue”, considering how it had “also benefitted” from the exercise of the royal prerogative of mercy in 2018 for Anwar and the royal decree in 2022 which led to the formation of the coalition government.

Such matters, she said, underscores the importance of respecting both the constitutional role and the royal prerogative of issuing pardon.

Umno’s final suggestion for DAP was for it to seek a review of Paragraph C of the agreement, which affirms the signatories’ commitment to uphold the Federal Constitution, including the constitutional position of Islam, the Malays and bumiputera, and the institution of the Malay Rulers.

“Any consideration by DAP to review Paragraph C of the Recital would bring forth unanticipated consequences to the continuity of the unity government.

“Umno will continue to honour our commitments, respect the leadership of the prime minister, and uphold the Federal Constitution. We have made our position clear.

“The next move is yours.”