'Keep calm': Azalina rebukes DAP, says Umno upholding coalition govt agreement
Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said has penned a sharp rebuke to DAP national chairperson Gobind Singh Deo, following the latter’s challenge for Umno ministers to quit the cabinet if they have lost faith in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Azalina (above) listed four suggestions for DAP, including for it to “remain calm”, in light of the party’s “apparent dissatisfaction” with recent developments on the conditional pardon granted to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak...
Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said has penned a sharp rebuke to DAP national chairperson Gobind Singh Deo, following the latter’s challenge for Umno ministers to quit the cabinet if they have lost faith in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Azalina (above) listed four suggestions for DAP, including for it to “remain calm”, in light of the party’s “apparent dissatisfaction” with recent developments on the conditional pardon granted to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.
Her remarks today came after Gobind yesterday described Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s suggestion that Anwar dissolve Parliament, rather than conduct a cabinet reshuffle, as disrespectful.
Talks of a cabinet reshuffle emerged after DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke stepped down as transport minister, a move prompted by the Pakatan Harapan party’s stance against the house arrest granted to Najib.
READ MORE: Anwar yet to accept Loke's resignation, but DAP chief insists it stands
In a statement today, Azalina said Loke’s resignation was a “unilateral decision” by DAP without any prior consultation and has inevitably resulted in political instability amongst coalition partners.
She also described Gobind’s remarks as “regrettable”, asserting that such comments do little to strengthen the spirit of cooperation within the coalition government, which she reminded was established following a royal decree after the 15th general election.
Azalina further referenced particulars of the coalition agreement which established the unity government’s framework for political cooperation, highlighting that Umno is merely upholding the commitments underscored in the agreement.
“Commitments under the coalition agreement should not be misconstrued as requiring every coalition partner to agree unconditionally with every political position or statement made by the prime minister or other political leaders.
“Issuing public ultimatums to the president of a coalition partner is neither constructive nor consistent with the spirit of the coalition agreement.
“If there are differences of opinion among coalition partners, the appropriate response is dialogue and consultation, not public pressure or demands for resignation,” said Azalina, who is also the de facto law minister.
Friction between Harapan, BN
Zahid and other Umno figures have repeatedly pushed for a Parliament to be dissolved while making clear their intention to part ways with Anwar and Harapan ahead of the next general election.
Azalina explained that since the coalition agreement does not include a termination clause as it is intended to last until the end of the 15th parliamentary term, the “obvious conclusion” would be for the dissolution of the 15th Parliament.
While the termination of the coalition agreement was one of Umno’s suggestions for DAP, Azalina said another recourse for DAP would be for it to invoke mediation via a consultative council, as provided for under Clause 5(c) of the agreement.
“Here, it is certainly curious that the mediation clause was not invoked earlier, knowing that the subject of pardon (for Najib) has been public knowledge since January 2024,” Azalina remarked.
Another recourse, she said, would be for DAP to “remain calm and allow the existing arrangements to continue”, considering how it had “also benefitted” from the exercise of the royal prerogative of mercy in 2018 for Anwar and the royal decree in 2022 which led to the formation of the coalition government.
Such matters, she said, underscores the importance of respecting both the constitutional role and the royal prerogative of issuing pardon.
Umno’s final suggestion for DAP was for it to seek a review of Paragraph C of the agreement, which affirms the signatories’ commitment to uphold the Federal Constitution, including the constitutional position of Islam, the Malays and bumiputera, and the institution of the Malay Rulers.
“Any consideration by DAP to review Paragraph C of the Recital would bring forth unanticipated consequences to the continuity of the unity government.
“Umno will continue to honour our commitments, respect the leadership of the prime minister, and uphold the Federal Constitution. We have made our position clear.
“The next move is yours.”
What cooperation is this arrogant umno fella talking about when clear stabbing of PH right left and centre is happening out in the open? Never learn to admit any wrongdoing but has the ketuanan mindset to rebuke those they have undermined. Memang tak tahu malu!
Why is UMNO worried if a DAP minister quits his minister post??
Azalina Othman Said’s call for DAP to respect the letter of the coalition government agreement is disingenuous. Even the most carefully drafted agreement is subject to interpretation. Words do not interpret themselves, and no political agreement can be divorced from the circumstances, intentions and principles that produced it. Azalina appears to insist that UMNO’s interpretation is the only legitimate one. Yet coalition government requires negotiation, mutual accommodation and respect for the spirit as well as the letter of an agreement. What is increasingly apparent is that UMNO is using what residual political power it possesses to recover the influence and privileges it enjoyed during its decades of dominance. Its position as an indispensable partner in Anwar Ibrahim’s government gives it leverage far beyond what its electoral performance alone would justify. More revealing is Azalina’s apparent willingness to invoke Anwar’s royal pardon in the same breath as Najib Razak’s clemency. There are important distinctions. Anwar received a full royal pardon in 2018 following the historic change of government, with the support of the then prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad. Najib, by contrast, received a reduction of his sentence in 2024. The constitutional processes and legal consequences must not be conflated. Nevertheless, Anwar’s pardon was undeniably situated within a broader political settlement that accompanied the transfer of power in 2018. Does Azalina now suggest that Najib’s clemency should likewise be understood as part of a political accommodation? And what of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the current UMNO president and deputy prime minister, who was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in his corruption proceedings? A DNAA is not an acquittal, nor is it a finding of guilt. It leaves open the possibility of renewed prosecution. Equally, it raises legitimate questions about prosecutorial independence and public confiden8ce when the beneficiary occupies such an important position in the governing coalition. Taken together, these episodes invite an uncomfortable question: are we witnessing the normal operation of constitutional and judicial institutions, or the gradual emergence of political settlements among elites that the rakyat is expected to accept without question? There is no justification for assuming that the three cases were governed by identical arrangements. But neither should their political contexts be ignored. The constitutional power of pardon, the independence of the prosecution and the integrity of coalition agreements must remain distinguishable from political bargaining. Ultimately, the coalition government owes its allegiance not merely to an agreement between political parties, but to the rakyat and the constitutional principles upon which democratic government rests.
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