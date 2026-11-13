The Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) has urged the Philippines to keep Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing out of the 49th Asean Summit, warning that Malaysia's decision to welcome him as president risks undermining the bloc's position on the military regime.

The appeal was made during a meeting between an APHR delegation and Philippine Foreign Affairs Department undersecretary for policy Leo M Herrera-Lim in Manila ahead of the summit.

According to APHR, Herrera-Lim told the delegation that no official invitation had been extended to Min Aung Hlaing (above) and that neither Myanmar's head of government nor its ministers would attend the gathering.

APHR co-chairperson Charles Santiago welcomed the assurance but urged the Philippines, as Asean chair, to make its position public.

He said Malaysia's recognition of Min Aung Hlaing as president sent a dangerous signal that the junta could regain regional legitimacy despite its continued violence against civilians.

"Asean made a promise to the people of Myanmar in 2021, and five years on, they are still burying their dead.

APHR co-chairperson Charles Santiago

"When Malaysia breaks ranks and welcomes Min Aung Hlaing as president, the generals learn that they only have to wait Asean out," said the former Klang MP.

APHR also conveyed its concerns in a letter signed by parliamentarians from across Southeast Asia and addressed to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma Theresa Lazaro, who is also the Asean chair's special envoy on Myanmar.

During the meeting, the delegation raised concerns over Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's public pledge to work towards restoring Myanmar's participation in Asean at the heads-of-government level.

Charles said APHR urged the Philippines to advise Brunei and Indonesia against inviting Min Aung Hlaing, while resisting pressure from China, Russia, and Thailand to reintegrate the junta into the regional bloc.

5PC increasingly ineffective

APHR warned that Asean's Five-Point Consensus (5PC), adopted in April 2021 following Myanmar's military coup, was increasingly resembling a failed initiative.

The group claimed that more than 100,000 people had died, directly or indirectly, under Min Aung Hlaing's rule, while violence continued across the country, underscoring the failure to implement the agreement.

The delegation also called for greater engagement with Myanmar's democratic forces, while rejecting elections conducted under the junta and the Parliament formed following the polls.

Anwar previously defended engagement

The latest criticism comes more than a month after Anwar hosted Min Aung Hlaing during a two-day official visit to Malaysia on Oct 7 and 8.

The Myanmar leader received an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya before holding bilateral talks with Anwar. The proposed repatriation of Myanmar nationals was among the key issues discussed.

Charles had criticised the visit, accusing Anwar of rolling out the red carpet for the junta leader despite Asean's position on Myanmar.

However, Anwar's political secretary Kamil Abdul Munim defended the engagement, saying diplomatic dialogue should not be mistaken for recognition or endorsement of the military regime.

Kamil said Malaysia's objectives included ending the violence, implementing the 5PC, securing humanitarian access, and pursuing inclusive political dialogue.

Anwar had also maintained that Malaysia and Asean were not prepared to recognise Myanmar's military-led government, but needed to engage with its authorities to address the refugee crisis.

Wisma Putra previously said the visit was consistent with the 48th Asean Summit's decision to pursue constructive and principled engagement with Myanmar.

The 5PC, agreed upon by Asean leaders in April 2021, calls for an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, humanitarian assistance, and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.

However, implementation has remained stalled amid continued fighting and resistance from the military leadership.