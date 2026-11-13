PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has drawn strong condemnation from Pakatan Harapan leaders over his remarks in Malacca that even the most wicked Muslim leaders are not as tyrannical as non-Muslims.

In a joint statement, four Muslim DAP leaders condemned the Marang MP's remarks, describing them as misleading and contrary to the true teachings of Islam.

The senior leaders - Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid, Young Syefura Othman (Bentong), Syahredzan Johan (Bangi) and senator Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali - urged Malaysians to reject Hadi's sentiments, warning that they could incite Muslims to become hostile towards non-Muslims.

"We stress that those who are oppressive, evil and corrupt should not be elected as leaders at either state or national level, regardless of their religion or ethnicity.

"Malaysians must reject those who abuse their power, engage in corruption and steal public money, including those who seek to justify such actions.

"Hadi's remarks are not only misleading but also tarnish the sanctity of Islam by suggesting that a leader's oppression can be accepted or considered less serious simply because he is a Muslim.

"Political interests must not come at the expense of Islam's dignity, reducing the religion to something trivial and contemptible through remarks made by leaders who should understand the religion's very own principles of justice," they said.

READ MORE: 'The most wicked of Muslims are not as oppressive as non-Muslims' - Hadi

At a Malacca state election campaign rally in Bukit Katil last night, Hadi urged more than 1,000 BN and Perikatan Nasional supporters present to fulfil their voting obligations so that Islam could lead the government.

(From left) Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, Young Syefura Othman, Syahredzan Johan, Syerleena Abdul Rashid

The PAS president said Islamic politics was based on the concepts of sin and reward, in contrast to non-Muslims, whom he described as more oppressive.

"The most wicked of Muslims, the worst of Muslims governing the country, are not as oppressive as non-Muslims," he said.

In response, the four DAP leaders cited Islamic history, recalling how Prophet Muhammad instructed his companions, who were persecuted in Mecca, to migrate to Abyssinia, then ruled by the Christian monarch King Najashi.

They said the prophet had described Najashi's kingdom as a place where no one was oppressed.

"Even respected Islamic scholars such as Ibn Taymiyyah, in his Majmu', discussed the principle that a just government, even under a non-Muslim ruler, is more likely to endure than an Islamic government that practises oppression.

"Clearly, in matters of governance, justice and integrity must not be overshadowed by narrow religious sentiments," they said.

Syerleena, Young Syefura, Syahredzan and Umar also challenged component parties of PN and BN, particularly Gerakan, MIPP, MCA and MIC, to state their positions on Hadi's remarks.

‘Don’t abuse religion’

In a separate statement, Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also expressed regret over Hadi's remarks.

The home minister said Islam teaches its followers to treat everyone fairly, including those they dislike.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail﻿

He said it was unfortunate that some had concluded that wicked Muslims were better than non-Muslims simply because of their differing religious beliefs.

"Bribery is still corruption. Oppression is still oppression. Betraying the responsibility that one is bestowed with is still wrong, regardless of who does it.

"Do not abuse religion to give moral protection to corrupt leaders.

"I would like to remind here that Islam does not become holy by belittling other beliefs, but through justice, good deeds, knowledge, honesty and good leadership," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Unity Minister R Yuneswaran reminded Hadi that a person's character and integrity should not be judged solely based on their religious beliefs.

He said such a position was not only unfair but could also jeopardise harmony in Malaysia's multicultural society.

"Do not make religion the absolute yardstick for justifying someone's wrongdoing or condemning an entire community of a different faith.

"More disappointingly, these remarks were made as the country is witnessing the democratic process unfold through the Melaka state election.

"Elections should be a platform for competing on policies, track records, integrity and governing capabilities, rather than an avenue for sowing fear or prejudice against people of different faiths," said the Segamat MP.

Deputy National Unity Minister R Yuneswaran

The PKR lawmaker stressed that non-Muslim communities in Malaysia were fellow citizens who contributed to the country's development and prosperity.

Public apology

PKR deputy secretary-general G Sivamalar, meanwhile, described Hadi's remarks as "outrageous and absurd" and demanded that the PAS president retract them.

She said evil and tyranny should be judged based on a person's actions rather than their religion, and called on Hadi to issue a public apology.

"I want to ask MCA, MIC, MIPP and Gerakan: Where are your voices when the dignity of non-Muslim communities is questioned in front of your own political allies?

"Are political interests and electoral seats more important than the principle of safeguarding harmony among the people?

"Do not speak up about the rights of non-Muslim communities during election campaigns, only to remain silent when the insults come from your own political allies."