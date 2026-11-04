Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said has questioned whether PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang knows when Judgment Day will occur, after the latter likened the government's confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with opposition MPs to the “Dajjal” (Antichrist).

"From what I understand of the definition of 'Dajjal’, this figure will appear towards the end of time, before Judgment Day.

"Does he know when Judgment Day will happen? Wallahualam (only God knows)," she told reporters in Kuala Lumpur after delivering a keynote address at the Forum on Asian Insolvency Reform 2026.

The Umno information chief also urged Hadi (above) to explain his choice of words, stressing that political disagreements should not be expressed in extreme terms.

"If he is calling it the ‘Dajjal’, I think he needs to explain his reasons.

"I can't comment on that because I'm not a religious expert. But to me, there are many words I can use if I dislike something, but we shouldn't go to such extremes," she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said

The Pengerang MP also cited the Islamic prohibition against declaring another person a “kafir” (infidel).

Yesterday, Hadi described the CSA as a "Dajjal approach at the end of times", accusing the government of using the agreement to cling to power.

"The CSA is a Dajjal approach at the end of times that turns power into no longer an ‘amanah’ (trust) that must be fulfilled to all, but forces (people) to remain in power.

"Although it's not pretending to be God like Dajjal, it still executes the traits of Dajjal," the Marang MP said in his "Minda Presiden" column.

‘Hadi has become irrational’

Meanwhile, Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee questioned Hadi's state of mind, describing his remarks as inappropriate and disturbing.

"When we reach a point where MPs use the term ‘Dajjal’ to describe fellow MPs, that is something I find inappropriate. He has become irrational," the DAP lawmaker told Malaysiakini when met in Parliament today.

Asked whether Hadi would dare repeat the remark in the Dewan Rakyat, Lee said the issue went beyond the PAS president's intentions.

Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee

"Because the use of such language, and I would say, framing, notwithstanding the religious and theological understanding of what the word means, which I think the Muslim community would know better, even I find it disgusting.

"Whether he is still of sound mind is the question I think he has to answer, and his party has to answer,” he stressed.

PAS MP defends comparison

However, PAS MP Abdul Ghani Ahmad defended Hadi's remarks, insisting that the comparison was symbolic and not excessive.

The Jerlun lawmaker argued that the CSA effectively bound opposition MPs to support the government in exchange for constituency allocations, ensuring Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim remained in power until 2027.

"What is the objective behind the CSA? It is to provide a guarantee.

"A guarantee that the government remains stable, and more importantly, that PMX (Anwar) remains in power until the end of the term in 2027," he said when met in Parliament today.

Ghani said "Dajjal" symbolised greed and the desire to exert control over others.

Jerlun MP Abdul Ghani Ahmad

"Dajjal symbolises the extent of greed and desire to tighten one's grip and exercise control over mankind.

"Only those with strong faith and piety can resist 'Dajjal'. They can reject the whispers and pressures," he said.

Asked whether the comparison was excessive, he replied: "No, it is not excessive. Because Dajjal’s nature is to corrupt mankind, especially towards the end of time."

He further argued that questioning the use of the term was akin to questioning Quranic verses.

Azalina seeks bipartisan backing

Separately, Azalina reiterated her call for bipartisan support for constitutional reforms proposed under the CSA, particularly separating the attorney-general and public prosecutor (AG-PP) roles.

Responding to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's suggestion to extend the CSA to other political parties, she said the reforms must transcend partisan interests.

"We don't want a situation where an election takes place, the government changes, and we don't know what will happen next.

"We don't want cases to suddenly be labelled as political prosecutions," she said.

CSA signing between government representatives and several opposition MPs on Oct 29

Azalina, who was not directly involved in negotiating the CSA, welcomed its emphasis on the AG-PP separation and a proposed 10-year limit on the prime minister's tenure.

She then joked about the possibility of a woman becoming prime minister.

"I don't know whether a woman can become prime minister or not, wallahualam.

"Later, someone might call my statement Dajjal too," she said with a laugh.

The CSA, signed on Oct 29, involved 13 MPs, including six Bersatu lawmakers led by party president Muhyiddin Yassin, six former Bersatu MPs, and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Under the agreement, the MPs committed to supporting the government on key parliamentary matters, including Budget 2027, in exchange for equal constituency development allocations and commitments to institutional reforms.