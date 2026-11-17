Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has doubled down on his call for Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan to resign, saying his “kencing” pantun insulted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and amounted to scoring an own goal against the unity government.

The DAP lawmaker renewed his call after Ahmad brushed off demands from Pakatan Harapan MPs to step down, saying Umno and BN had put him forward for the post and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had not asked him to quit.

“If he has got any dignity, any sense of shame or any self-respect, he should resign after making those remarks,” Rayer (above) told reporters in Parliament today.

“It’s like football. He (Ahmad) takes the ball and scores an own goal, right? It’s embarrassing. I’d call that betraying his own government.”

Rayer insisted that Ahmad’s verse took aim at Harapan MPs and insulted Anwar, who had unveiled Harapan’s manifesto at the last general election.

Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan

The row erupted yesterday as Ahmad wound up the Budget 2027 committee-stage debate for the Works Ministry.

The Pontian MP said abolishing tolls was a Harapan pledge and that BN had made no such promise. He then recited a pantun, urging people to support BN and Perikatan Nasional if they did not want to “kena kencing”, a colloquial expression for being fooled.

Rayer objected, asking whether Ahmad was speaking as a deputy minister in the unity government or an Umno leader.

Deputy Speaker Ramli Nor ruled that the line did not refer to any particular party but directed Ahmad to withdraw the word “kencing”, which he did.

Several Harapan MPs later called for his resignation at a press conference.

Cabinet reshuffle

Asked whether Anwar should reshuffle his cabinet, Rayer said it is up to the prime minister.

Anwar had said on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Manila yesterday that the government remained stable and there was no pressing need for a reshuffle.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Rayer further accused Ahmad of growing arrogant after electoral wins in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Malacca.

“The prime minister may say the government is stable and will remain in place.

“But when a deputy minister like Ahmad thinks it’s acceptable to make remarks like that in Parliament, I think he’s started getting cocky, getting arrogant.

“That’s the right word,” he said.

On Saturday, BN won 21 of Malacca’s 28 state seats, and its electoral partner PN took three, leaving Harapan, BN’s partner in the federal government, with four.