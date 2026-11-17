Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed that the government remains stable and is fully focused on implementing policies and fulfilling its responsibilities to the people rather than entertaining speculation about a cabinet reshuffle.

He said there was no pressing need to reshuffle the cabinet at present, despite various views emerging following DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s resignation as transport minister.

“The government is stable now, policies are discussed comprehensively in the cabinet, and I work with ministers from various parties.

“We work, share, discuss, and have a common position, including on sensitive bilateral, multilateral and Asean issues,” he told a media conference on the sidelines of the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines, yesterday.

Anwar is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits from Nov 15 to 17 under the Philippines’ chairmanship, themed “Navigating Our Future, Together”.

On Loke’s resignation, Anwar said he respected the DAP leader’s principled stance, although he had earlier asked him to reconsider his decision.

Former transport minister Anthony Loke

“He (Loke), on principle, asked me to accept his resignation, which I have yet to do. But I respect his position because it is important to him to uphold the principles he stands for.

“In coalition governments in several countries, this is not unusual. When there is a coalition, sometimes the situation at the federal level differs from that at the state level,” he said.

On Nov 10, Loke announced his resignation from the cabinet with immediate effect after former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak was allowed to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest from that day.

Elaborating, Anwar said political discussions remained open, including through formal and informal meetings with party leaders and members of the administration to address any differences of opinion.

At the same time, Anwar dismissed claims seeking to exaggerate alleged instability within the government, describing them as merely a political campaign agenda by certain quarters.

“What is being exaggerated is purely a campaign agenda. But for now, stay the course, continue to work. What’s important, we deliver what is best for this country,” he said.

- Bernama