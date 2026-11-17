Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed France’s steadfast position on Gaza and Palestine, describing it as a principled voice amid an international response increasingly fractured by political divisions and double standards.

Anwar, who has been among the most vocal international critics of Israel and its treatment of the Palestinians, said France’s consistent position on the conflict was particularly appreciated at a time when humanitarian concerns had too often taken a back seat to geopolitical considerations.

Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad in Kuala Lumpur today, Anwar said Malaysia valued France’s position on Gaza and Palestine.

According to Bernama, Anwar also took aim at countries that profess to uphold these universal principles but appear less inclined to defend them when politically inconvenient, selectively invoking human rights and justice.

“I used to say this sometimes in strong language about the hypocrisy of talking about human rights and justice, but being very selective,” he said, expressing appreciation for what he described as Macron’s consistent message.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s opposition to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying the country continued to engage with the Russian leadership.

“On Russia-Ukraine, I’ve mentioned that we have taken a strong stance against the aggression into Ukraine by Russia. We have said it here and also at the United Nations,” Anwar said.

Bilateral meeting between PM Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron

Earlier, Anwar described Macron as a personal friend and trusted colleague who was prepared to share his views on developments in Europe and international affairs.

Macron arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit at Anwar’s invitation, his first to the country since assuming office in May 2017.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Anwar said the meeting touched on regional and international geopolitical developments, highlighting the urgent need to end conflicts, uphold justice and respect international law.