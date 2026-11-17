A police lance corporal, whose hand was severed in a machete attack, had held his fire despite imminent danger to himself due to concern over the safety of bystanders.

The revelation comes following Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus’ orders in the wake of the attack, telling officers to shoot without hesitation if they perceive any threats.

According to a Bernama report, Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Noor Hisam Nordin said the lance corporal was entitled to defend himself as he was facing a threat that could have resulted in death or serious injury.

However, the officer was worried that any shots fired might hit members of the public, including through bullet ricochets or fragments.

“Unpredictable movements can sometimes lead to unexpected incidents. The officer took into account the surrounding circumstances and the risks to others before making his decision.

“He also believed that the firearm in his possession might deter the suspect from continuing his violent actions, but the suspect was not intimidated and continued attacking,” Hisam told reporters after visiting the officer at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) today.

Violent behaviour

The police were responding to a call about violent behaviour on Nov 11 at a house in Desa Aman Puri, Kepong, when a machete-wielding suspect attacked the officer.

This caused the 26-year-old’s hand to be severed at his right wrist, in addition to injuries to his head and body.

The suspect then fled before being tracked near a playground, where he again attacked the police and was shot in self-defence.

The suspect was pronounced dead while en route to Selayang Hospital. A team of HKL specialists successfully reattached the lance corporal's hand the next day.

The incident led Fadil to issue an audio message that he does not want his frontline officers to experience a similar incident.

“So, make sure, as I said, you must be ready, must know how to draw (your weapon), must know how to engage.

“Take out your weapon, ready, cock (the gun), shoot if there are any obstacles. If there is doubt, shoot. If you are worried, shoot; if there is a threat, shoot. Don't wait,” he said.

Fadil Marsus

Human rights group Suaram had voiced concern that Fadil's directive could potentially legitimise arbitrary shootings, and urged police to exercise restraint and use force proportionally.

Meanwhile, Hisam said the lance corporal had acted in accordance with police standard operating procedures.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, video footage of the incident showed he was still able to maintain control of the situation and direct those around him to seek shelter.