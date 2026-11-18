Some wounds are not so easily consigned to the history books.

Former Bersih secretariat manager Mandeep Singh offered a pointed reminder of this when he recalled an episode from exactly 10 years ago, when he and the electoral watchdog’s then chairperson, Maria Chin Abdullah, found themselves in the crosshairs of state action under Najib Abdul Razak's premiership.

A decade later, the political fortunes of the protagonists have undergone a remarkable reversal.

Mandeep (above) is now on the other side of the political divide, serving as an aide to DAP chairperson and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo. At the same time, Najib has traded the corridors of power for incarceration.

READ MORE: Declassified: Agong wanted house arrest for Najib despite objections

In a Facebook post, Mandeep recalled how, on Nov 18, 2016, a team of police officers descended on the Bersih office in Petaling Jaya, a day before the electoral watchdog was scheduled to stage the Bersih 5 rally in Kuala Lumpur.

The rally was more than an act of defiance against Najib’s embattled administration. It unfolded amid mounting public anger over the 1MDB scandal and growing demands for electoral reforms.

Ex-PM Najib Abdul Razak

Among its principal demands was Najib’s resignation.

“Every inch of our office was searched, and all our documents were scrutinised. Boxes upon boxes of documents were seized.

“Maria and I were arrested at the Bersih office and subsequently taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for processing. The message was clear at the time. They wanted to sabotage the Bersih 5 rally,” Mandeep said.

He was remanded under Section 147 of the Penal Code, which deals with rioting, while Maria was detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) for 10 days.

Mandeep Singh (centre) along with other Bersih members and supporters during a candlelight vigil for Maria Chin Abdullah when she was under Sosma detention in 2016

However, the arrests failed to achieve their apparent objective of keeping protesters off the streets. The following day, thousands turned up, transforming the streets of Kuala Lumpur into a sea of yellow.

READ MORE: COMMENT | Journey to Bersih 5 - raid, arrest and Sosma

“On Nov 19, 2016, a sea of yellow flooded Kuala Lumpur. The world witnessed how Malaysians turned out in force despite the arrests that had begun a day earlier. Every attempt by Najib's government to intimidate the people had failed.

“On May 9, 2018, the people triumphed at the ballot box. Najib was subsequently charged, convicted and jailed in connection with the SRC International case,” he added.

Never forget power of the people

As Bersih marks its 20th anniversary, Mandeep said the electoral watchdog's enduring strength lies in its ability to mobilise ordinary Malaysians to demand clean and fair elections.

Bersih 5 rally in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 19, 2016

“On the streets, the power of the people is laid bare when thousands gather to voice the same demands. At the ballot box, the people exercise that power to decide who governs the country.

“To my fellow members of the secretariat who worked behind the scenes, to everyone who took to the streets, and to all of you who supported this struggle in your own ways, thank you. The history of Bersih is your history too,” he added.

But Mandeep had one final message for the former prime minister, who is now serving his sentence under house arrest.

“And to Najib, let me say it again. You remain a convicted criminal,” he added.