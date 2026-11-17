Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim has described the Sedition Act as “very dangerous” for politicians as he faces yet another investigation under the Act, arguing that the law does not require authorities to prove a person's intention.

The PKR veteran said this was because the colonial-era law, introduced to suppress opposition to British rule, made intent irrelevant when determining whether an offence had been committed.

Hassan's remarks came a day after he was summoned to Bukit Aman to assist in an investigation over a poem he wrote titled “Patik Tak Rela”.

“If you study law, an offence generally has two elements.

“One is actus reus, the act itself. The person speaks. The second is the person’s intent. In legal terms, that’s called mens rea,” said Hassan, who is a lawyer.

“But under the Sedition Act, intent is irrelevant. And that’s very dangerous for politicians,” he told Malaysiakini today.

The outspoken PKR leader posted the poem on Facebook last Saturday, in what is believed to be a reference to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest.

In the poem, Hassan openly objected to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree on house arrest, saying he considered the decision unfair.

READ MORE: 'I'm not anti-monarchy': Hassan on royal power and feudalism

On Nov 11, Najib began serving house arrest at his residence on Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur, following a Kuala Lumpur High Court order for Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case at home until Aug 23, 2028, with immediate effect.

Ex-PM Najib Abdul Razak

Yesterday, Hassan went to the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department to assist with the probe.

In the past, Hassan had also criticised the use of the Sedition Act against other politicians, including then Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin, who was charged in 2024 over remarks questioning the then Agong's decision not to appoint him prime minister.

He had also offered to join the legal team of Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh if the latter was charged under the Act over his remarks on the controversy involving socks bearing the word "Allah".

Support for Hassan

Government and opposition MPs were seen offering Hassan support near the Parliament café at noon today, shortly after the morning sitting was adjourned.

“Keep up the fight, YB,” Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman told Hassan as he approached and shook his hand.

Kangar MP Zakri Hassan and Deputy Health Minister Hanifah Hajar Taib were also seen greeting Hassan.

PAS lawmaker Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman

Hassan was also joined by Malaysian Artistes Association (Karyawan) president Freddie Fernandez, who was meeting him for the first time to discuss issues affecting the local arts industry.

“I think the whole basis of reformasi is the freedom to speak out and voice out things, so I hope that will be implemented and not go back to the same ways of 1948,” said Freddie, referring to the year the Sedition Act was introduced.

Previous sedition cases

This is not Hassan's first rodeo with the Sedition Act, having faced two separate sedition cases in 2015.

He was charged with three counts over tweets about the Selangor sultan during the 2014 menteri besar crisis. Prosecutors withdrew the charges in 2018, and the Shah Alam High Court acquitted him on appeal in May 2019.

The other charge stemmed from remarks he allegedly made at a ceramah in Masai, Johor, three days after the Federal Court upheld then opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy conviction.

Prosecutors withdrew the charge in February 2016, and the Johor Bahru Sessions Court granted him a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.



