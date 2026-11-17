Negeri Sembilan's Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir granted an audience today to Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim amid the ongoing political impasse affecting the state.

It is understood that the audience took place between 5pm and 6.30pm. However, details regarding the meeting remain unconfirmed.

Yesterday, it was reported that Ismail (above), 67, who is Juasseh assemblyperson, had resigned as menteri besar.

Earlier this morning, the Negeri Sembilan Palace said the resignation of the menteri besar would only take effect upon receiving the consent of Tuanku Muhriz, in accordance with the provisions of the state constitution.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household, Azizi Ali, said the Negeri Sembilan Palace has taken note of a statement by BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir posted on social media at 10pm last night regarding Ismail’s resignation.

Yesterday, Zambry said BN chairperson and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had received a copy of the resignation letter, which had been addressed to Tuanku Muhriz.

Ismail was sworn in as menteri besar on Aug 2.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, BN secured 18 state assembly seats, and Perikatan Nasional won seven, enabling the two coalitions to form the state government with a two-thirds majority.

- Bernama



