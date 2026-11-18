Malaysia is seeking further clarification from the United States on new restrictions governing artificial intelligence (AI) chips, particularly their licensing requirements and the provision of data centre services to third parties, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said.

He said Malaysia was in communication with US authorities, including the US Embassy and trade representatives, to obtain official details on the regulations and their implications for data centre operators in the country.

Johari (above) said Malaysia will inform all 117 approved data centre projects to ensure compliance once Washington officially communicates the requirements. Some data centres are already operational, while others are under construction.

He said operators seeking to acquire US-origin graphics processing units (GPUs) for their data centres must comply with US regulations, including licensing requirements and due diligence procedures imposed on buyers.

“If you want that GPU chip for your data centre that comes from the US, you have to comply with the US rules and regulations. Whoever is willing to comply, comply, then you can buy the chip,” he told Malaysian journalists on the sidelines of the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen today.

Johari said buyers whose ultimate customers were US companies or hyperscalers could have their licensing requirements verified, while transactions involving customers from other countries could require more extensive due diligence and know-your-customer (KYC) checks by US authorities.

He said Malaysia did not manufacture the chips but facilitated data centre operations. Therefore, operators using US-origin GPUs must adhere to regulations governing the technology.

Investigations ongoing

On allegations that Malaysia is being used as a trans-shipment hub for restricted AI chips, Johari said investigations are ongoing. He stressed that the government has yet to receive documentary evidence showing data centre tenants had traded or re-exported the chips.

He said investigations will involve checking with the Customs Department to establish whether any GPUs were re-exported, including identifying the parties involved and examining relevant shipping manifests and declarations.

“I have yet to see documentation that shows some of these players - the tenants who ran the data centres - traded the chips. I have not seen the documents yet.

“If they re-export, we want to know who, and they have to come up with the manifests they submitted. Only then can we proceed. We cannot simply accuse,” he said.

Johari said the government is investigating to determine whether such transactions took place, including when they occurred, the quantities involved and the parties responsible.

He said the US, as the producer of the chips, should also conduct due diligence on buyers and inform Malaysia of companies intending to bring the GPUs into the country for data centre operations, enabling the authorities to monitor their use.

Johari said Malaysia remains committed to ensuring that businesses operating in the country comply with the relevant rules and regulations, including those imposed by other countries to protect intellectual property and strategic technologies.

Data centre

Malaysia welcomes data centre investments, but operators must comply with regulations governing chips if they wish to continue operating in the country, he said.

“My advice to all data centre operators in Malaysia is, if you want to continue conducting your business here, you must comply with US rules and regulations. If you are not prepared to comply, then you should not operate in Malaysia,” he said.

He said the new US restrictions would not necessarily affect Malaysia's attractiveness as an investment destination, but they could have implications for operators who failed to comply, particularly in securing customers.

Yet to get official guidelines

Johari said Malaysia is also seeking clarity on the latest restrictions covering the provision of data centre services as the regulations appear to extend beyond the physical re-export of GPUs to the use of computing capacity for third parties.

He said Malaysia has yet to receive official guidelines on the matter and is continuing its engagement with US authorities to understand the scope of the restrictions and how compliance will be monitored.

“We have not received anything from the US, other than what we have read in the media. This is where the communication will take place to ensure we have clear guidelines on the selling of GPU chips and the provision of data centre services,” he added.

Donald Trump

The Donald Trump administration on Monday issued a rule establishing new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centres that allow Chinese companies to access advanced AI chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

It also requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licences for the most advanced chips to cut down on them being diverted illegally.

- Bernama



