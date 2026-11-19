Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said it expects financial institutions to comply with the law and won’t hesitate to take action on breaches.

The central bank said this in response to the “Inside Deutsche Bank” investigation, which is based on leaked internal documents and showed the German financial giant knew about irregularities in its handling of 1MDB-linked transactions despite public denials.

“BNM expects all financial institutions to maintain a high level of commitment to complying with applicable laws, regulations, and supervisory expectations.

“Where weaknesses or breaches are identified, BNM will not hesitate to take the appropriate actions, including enforcement actions.

“BNM will continue to cooperate with relevant authorities, as appropriate,” it said in a statement to Malaysiakini.

However, the central bank declined to elaborate on the specific findings in the leak due to its confidentiality policy.

“BNM does not disclose information relating to its supervisory assessments or ongoing investigations,” it said.

1MDB is suing Deutsche Bank over its Malaysian branch’s handling of US$1.11 billion in transactions for the state-owned fund in 2009 and 2011, which were eventually misappropriated.

Irregularities in reporting to BNM

Deutsche Bank, in its Anti-Financial Crime Report 2015, identified irregularities in its reporting to BNM through the International Transactions Information System (ITIS).

Deutsche Bank has objected to disclosing that report in court during its legal fight with 1MDB.

A 2015 internal audit also found its Malaysian branch’s reporting team did not sufficiently review the completeness of data submitted to ITIS, did not review adjustments made in ITIS, and failed to conduct quality assurance checks over the whole reporting process.

ITIS is a reporting system that alerts BNM to cross-border financial flows.

Furthermore, the findings said the audit could not find archived documents for ITIS reporting, despite the requirement to retain such records for a minimum of seven years.

The findings also highlighted shortcomings in Deutsche Bank Malaysia’s know-your-customer and anti-money laundering processes.

Examples cited include the absence of full originator information for certain manually processed cross-border transactions, as required under BNM’s sectoral guidelines and US regulations.

Deutsche Bank has denied any wrongdoing and claimed it was a victim that was misled by rogue 1MDB officials.

The leaked documents also showed Deutsche Bank assisted Low in transferring funds in Europe despite multiple red flags.

It also found “potential issues”, including representation of Low's involvement in a loan the bank provided to 1MDB in 2014.

The leak was lawfully obtained by Indian journalist and author Josy Joseph and Khadija Sharife, a South African investigative journalist.

It was shared with more than 230 journalists at 50 media outlets worldwide, including Malaysiakini.

The investigation is coordinated and managed by Barracuda Media, a South African not-for-profit organisation.

Malaysiakini published a three-part investigation on the Deutsche Bank leaks yesterday, which can be read below.

PART I: How global banks helped Jho Low escape justice

PART II: Inside Deutsche Bank: A RM4.5 billion suit, Najib’s family, and Jho Low's man

PART III: Super yachts and a pink diamond: The 1MDB cover-up and its UAE connection