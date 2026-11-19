Shoes backlash: Temple says Anwar, Macron did not enter inner sanctum
The management of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple has dismissed claims of religious disrespect following an unscheduled visit by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday.
The temple’s management clarified that the leaders only stood at the outer verandah and did not enter the inner sanctum.
Temple chairperson...
The management of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple has dismissed claims of religious disrespect following an unscheduled visit by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday.
The temple’s management clarified that the leaders only stood at the outer verandah and did not enter the inner sanctum.
Temple chairperson R Nadarajah said the brief stopover was entirely unplanned and the temple management received no prior notification from authorities or organisers.
“We did not even know they were coming. I was at the hospital at the time, and neither the secretary, treasurer, nor any trustees were present at the temple to receive them or advise on footwear protocol,” he told Bernama when contacted.
He was responding to statements issued earlier today by the Malaysia Hindu Sangam and the Malaysia Hindu Dharma Mamandram, which questioned why the two leaders and their delegation were wearing shoes when they visited the temple during their walkabout near Petaling Street.
Nadarajah explained that Anwar, Macron, and their entourage only stepped onto the front verandah area beneath the rajagopuram (main entrance tower) and never entered the main prayer hall or the sannidhanam (inner sanctum), where footwear is strictly prohibited.
“Nobody can enter the inner sanctum wearing shoes. They merely stepped into the outer verandah area while walking past,” he said, adding that lower-level temple workers on duty at the time could not reasonably be expected to intercept high-level security details and foreign dignitaries in the absence of the management.
Expressing his delight over the historic stopover, Nadarajah said the temple was honoured to welcome both leaders, who were also visibly pleased to visit the house of worship, and urged all parties not to blow the matter out of proportion.
Yesterday, Anwar took Macron on an informal walkabout around the Petaling Street heritage enclave, including brief stops at the Guan Di Temple and the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, as part of the French leader’s two-day official visit to Malaysia.
- Bernama
Where is Rayer? He is a religious man - please speak up.
I am disappointed with this denial by Nadarajah, Chairman of the Management. He is acting irresponsibly by denying just to please Anwar. The signages at the entrance are very clearly displayed. Just google and see the images. They say on both sides very clearly in red "Strictly no shoes allowed inside the temple" and "No carring footwear inside the temple (e.g in a bag). Mind you STRICTLY! There is also a picture of a shoe with a cross sign across it displayed at the entrance doors. Please explain why are the shoe counters outside and not inside the temple?? The temple was notified well in advance. You can see the garland readily kept for Macron - if it was unplanned, this must be purchased frm outside which will take time. In fact the whole lot icluding the priest were waiting for the grand entrance. Stop this denial - tell the truth and face the music. No amount of denial is ever going to clean up the sin committed in Amma's home and all will pay a heavy price for this total disrepect to Amma.
Hindu Sangam should have asked the Mariamman temple management first before accusing PM and his guest of being disrespectful. Now that the temple management has explained that the inner sanctum of the temple was not trodded upon with shoes, and no disrespect made, let this issue rest. It is not useful to be saying they wont wear shoes in mosques, of course they wont, but there are spaces within the mosque compound where you can wear shoes and spaces where you cant.
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