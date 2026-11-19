The management of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple has dismissed claims of religious disrespect following an unscheduled visit by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday.

The temple’s management clarified that the leaders only stood at the outer verandah and did not enter the inner sanctum.

Temple chairperson R Nadarajah said the brief stopover was entirely unplanned and the temple management received no prior notification from authorities or organisers.

“We did not even know they were coming. I was at the hospital at the time, and neither the secretary, treasurer, nor any trustees were present at the temple to receive them or advise on footwear protocol,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He was responding to statements issued earlier today by the Malaysia Hindu Sangam and the Malaysia Hindu Dharma Mamandram, which questioned why the two leaders and their delegation were wearing shoes when they visited the temple during their walkabout near Petaling Street.

Nadarajah explained that Anwar, Macron, and their entourage only stepped onto the front verandah area beneath the rajagopuram (main entrance tower) and never entered the main prayer hall or the sannidhanam (inner sanctum), where footwear is strictly prohibited.

“Nobody can enter the inner sanctum wearing shoes. They merely stepped into the outer verandah area while walking past,” he said, adding that lower-level temple workers on duty at the time could not reasonably be expected to intercept high-level security details and foreign dignitaries in the absence of the management.

Expressing his delight over the historic stopover, Nadarajah said the temple was honoured to welcome both leaders, who were also visibly pleased to visit the house of worship, and urged all parties not to blow the matter out of proportion.

Yesterday, Anwar took Macron on an informal walkabout around the Petaling Street heritage enclave, including brief stops at the Guan Di Temple and the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, as part of the French leader’s two-day official visit to Malaysia.

- Bernama