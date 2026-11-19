Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has found himself on the receiving end of criticism following his visit to a historic Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, where both leaders kept their shoes on despite the religious custom of removing footwear before entering a temple.

But a DAP senator has come to the PKR president’s defence, taking aim at those who have criticised Anwar over the incident and urging them to put the controversy behind them.

The episode comes at a particularly delicate time for Anwar and Pakatan Harapan, with the coalition already facing questions over what observers describe as waning support among the Indian Malaysian community.

“Rather than looking for opportunities to criticise and politically attack PMX (Anwar), we should appreciate the effort to introduce Malaysia's cultural diversity and heritage to world leaders.

“The temple management itself has issued an explanation and welcomed the visit. So, enough. Let us put an end to this controversy and move forward,” said Dr RA Lingeshwaran (above), who is also deputy chairperson of the Penang Hindu Endowment Board.

He said all parties should approach the matter rationally and fairly, guided by the facts rather than assumptions.

Lingeshwaran cited a statement by Sri Maha Mariamman Temple committee chairperson R Nadarajah, who said the visit was impromptu and that both leaders had remained in the outer verandah beneath the rajagopuram (temple tower), without entering the main prayer hall or sannidhanam (inner sanctum).

R Nadarajah

“Therefore, we should not jump to conclusions or accuse either leader of disrespecting Hinduism based solely on photographs or videos circulating online,” he added.

At the same time, Lingeshwaran said the onus of ensuring that the rules and customs of a place of worship are observed rests with its management.

In what appeared to be a reference to the Batu Caves temple, which is also managed by the Maha Mariamman temple committee, the senator said he had seen visitors, including members of the Indian community, wearing sports shoes while using the steps for exercise.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron at the temple

“If there are specific rules, they must be clearly communicated and consistently enforced for all visitors, regardless of race, status or position.

“We cannot continue blaming other communities when shortcomings in management and the enforcement of rules have yet to be addressed,” he added.

‘Be mature when handling sensitive issues’

Lingeshwaran also stressed that a visit by a French president was no small matter, nor was the initiative taken by Malaysia's prime minister to introduce him to the heritage, culture and places of worship of the community.

“We must be more mature in handling sensitive issues such as this. Respect all religions, assess the facts before making accusations, and do not turn minor matters into tools for dividing society.

“Unity and mutual respect are far more important than narrow political interests,” he stressed.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Hindu Sangam (MHS) expressed regret that Anwar, Macron and members of their accompanying delegation, including security personnel, had worn shoes during their visit to the temple.

“In Hindu tradition, the removal of footwear before entering a temple is not merely a cultural formality, but a fundamental religious practice rooted in the principles of purity, humility, reverence and respect for the sanctity of a place of worship,” said its president, Thanga Ganesan.

Thanga Ganesan

Anwar had accompanied Macron, who was on a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur, on a walkabout through the Petaling Street area where the temple is located.

The visit was also attended by delegations and senior government officials from both countries, as well as security personnel. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh was also present.



