Raub MP Chow Yu Hui has defended the Chinese lettering on the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH), saying that making it smaller would do nothing to uphold Malay as the national language.

“Does larger Chinese lettering on a heritage building threaten the status of the Malay language?

“Upholding Malay does not require us to make lettering in other languages smaller,” he said at a press conference in Parliament with Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng and Bakri MP Tan Hong Pin.

Chow (above) was responding to Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who questioned the prominence of the Chinese lettering during the Dewan Rakyat’s committee-stage debate on the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s Budget 2027 allocation on Tuesday.

Mas Ermieyati argued that the hall’s heritage status did not exempt it from Article 152 of the Federal Constitution or the National Language Act 1963/67.

According to the Hansard, she said Malay should take precedence in size, placement and colour, and urged the hall to change its signage to comply with local authority rules.

Mas Ermieyati Samsudin

Chow, however, said the Chinese lettering reflected the identity and history of the more than century-old institution.

He called on those who claimed the signboard breached the law to identify the relevant provision and explain how it applied to a cultural institution housed in a heritage building.

The DAP lawmaker also referred to a 1952 meeting at the hall where Umno and MCA leaders discussed political cooperation, which he said helped lay the groundwork for the country’s independence.

“Malay and Chinese leaders once sat down together in this building to discuss the future of the country.

“Why are we now questioning the size of the Chinese lettering on that same building?” he asked.

Land premium dispute

Mas Ermieyati also asked whether heritage status automatically qualified an institution for consideration for a lower land premium or whether the decision was at the land authority’s discretion.

She asked if the ministry had criteria to ensure heritage institutions of all communities received equal treatment.

The questions followed the government’s decision to renew the hall’s land lease for 99 years and reduce the premium from an estimated RM4.67 million to RM1,000.

READ MORE: KLSCAH RM1k land premium latest Umno-PAS, DAP flashpoint

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh previously said the reduction took into account the change in land use from commercial to institutional, which ruled out developments such as condominiums or shopping malls.

The hall was gazetted as a heritage building in 2007.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had previously questioned the reduction while some Kuala Lumpur public housing tenants faced eviction over unpaid rent.

Hannah Yeoh

Federal Territories PAS Youth asked whether similar terms would be available to other heritage sites.

Chow today backed the reduction, saying the land should be valued according to its permitted use.

He also called for a policy covering heritage institutions of all communities, with eligibility based on heritage value, non-profit status and land-use conditions.

“We cannot charge a commercial land premium to an institution that is required to preserve a heritage building,” he said.