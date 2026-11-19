Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the document containing Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest order may have been declassified for court proceedings, Berita Harian reported.

Speaking in Shenzhen, China, Anwar said the government would provide an update soon but stopped short of confirming whether the document had been declassified.

“The document containing Najib’s house arrest order is classified under the Official Secrets Act.

“However, as a general principle, if the order is challenged in court, the document will be declassified,” he was quoted as saying.

Malaysiakini reported yesterday that the minutes of the Sept 18 Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting had been declassified for court proceedings following the Bar Council’s legal challenge against Najib’s house arrest order.

However, the minutes did not appear to have been filed in court as of yesterday morning.

Obtained by Malaysiakini, the minutes showed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted Najib house arrest despite objections from Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

Dusuki told the board there was no legal basis for house arrest, a view shared by Yeoh.

BN MPs seek clarification

Earlier today, a group of BN MPs called on Putrajaya to clarify the status of the minutes after former Damansara MP Tony Pua posted what he claimed were excerpts on Facebook yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference in Parliament, Jempol MP Shamshulkahar Deli gave the Legal Affairs Division and Attorney-General’s Chambers 24 hours to verify the documents’ authenticity and clarify whether they had been declassified.

He also questioned the legal authority invoked under Section 2C of the Official Secrets Act 1972 to declassify the minutes.

Najib began serving the remainder of his six-year jail sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest at his Kuala Lumpur home on Nov 10.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court gave effect to the Sept 18 conditional pardon after Najib paid his RM50 million fine. His house arrest is set to last until Aug 23, 2028.