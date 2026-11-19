Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed impatience with investigations into a drug smuggling and corruption case involving Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers, pilots, and civilians, warning that action must be taken regardless of the individuals' ranks or positions.

Anwar said he had discussed the case, which involves RMAF personnel holding the ranks of lieutenant and captain, with the inspector-general of police, defence minister, and top Armed Forces leadership.

Speaking at a press conference after attending the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, today, he said the police and Armed Forces needed more time to complete their investigations.

“They need a little more time to provide a full account, but I am getting impatient,” he said.

Anwar said he was making the matter public to dispel any perception that the government was deliberately delaying action.

He stressed that no one should be shielded to protect the reputation of any department or institution.

“This is not about saving face or protecting a department. No. This is a serious matter. Just imagine, a lieutenant, a captain, and even civilians are involved,” he said.

Anwar also commended the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), particularly its Narcotics Department, for efforts to combat drug smuggling and organised crime syndicates.

He said enforcement operations had resulted in the seizure of high-value assets and the freezing of financial accounts, while stressing the need for closer cooperation between the police, Armed Forces, and relevant ministries to tackle smuggling, corruption, and abuse of the financial system.

The prime minister warned that such activities could undermine national security and compromise the country's efforts to attract foreign investment.

“We can work hard - ministers can go out and secure investments worth tens, hundreds, or even billions - but if these leakages continue, there can be no guarantee of security,” he said.

- Bernama