Bukit Aman is verifying the identity of a purported Malaysian man shot dead by southern Philippine police in a weekend drug bust involving 2kg of methamphetamine valued at over US$200,000 (RM819,000).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan told Malaysiakini that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) had shared details of the shootout, which also killed a Philippine national believed to be the man’s partner in the smuggling operation.

“The claim that the suspect was a Malaysian citizen was based on a card from a private clinic in Sabah,” he said when contacted.

Bernama, citing the Philippine News Agency, reported that PDEA’s Tawi-Tawi provincial officer Abraham Solon Kalim identified the purported Malaysian man as Janimal Bin Hajad, also known as “Ungod”.

Abraham reportedly identified the other man killed in the operation as Sansibar Amirul Amil, a Filipino.

PDEA said the men were attempting to sell about 2kg of suspected methamphetamine, known locally as syabu, during a sting in Tubig Mampallam, Bongao, over the weekend.

The agency said the men opened fire on its officers as they tried to flee aboard a motorised wooden boat. Two women were wounded by stray bullets and taken to hospital. No officers were injured.

Philippine authorities reportedly seized the suspected drugs and recovered a pistol and the boat.

Malaysian police and PDEA met in Kota Kinabalu on Oct 20 and agreed to exchange documents and findings regarding a separate investigation into the Oct 1 seizure of 521kg of methamphetamine in Laos.

Asked whether Bukit Aman has identified a link between the incidents, Hussein (above) said, “In the process of verification.”

Hussein previously told Malaysiakini that information shared by Malaysian police helped PDEA uncover a suspected drug syndicate in the Philippines.