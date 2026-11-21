As the world eased into the new year in January 2022, a committee at Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt prepared to discuss whether the bank should proceed with deals that could hurt its reputation.

On its agenda for the Jan 12 meeting was an €11.4 million advance payment guarantee to German defence manufacturer Renk GmbH to fund a contract with the Israeli Defence Ministry that would run until 2027.

Renk was to manufacture gearboxes for its Merkava 4 tanks, with the first products scheduled for delivery in September 2024.

A document assessing the deal had been on the tables of Deutsche Bank’s decision-makers since Dec 16, 2021.

An assistant general counsel for the bank was among those who contributed his views. He considered the deal a “plain vanilla trade finance product which does not carry any remarkable RepRisk in itself”.

He said the likelihood of the deal becoming public was “very low”. But the risk would be even lower if the financing guarantees could be issued through an Israeli bank on Deutsche Bank’s behalf, he said.

The gearboxes, he added, were not considered weapons under the German Military Weapons Act, and Renk would secure an export licence for them.

“I am supportive of the transaction,” he said. The deal went ahead.

Merkava 4 against civilians

Two years later, in January 2024, six-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab was on the phone to emergency services, pleading to be rescued. Rajab and six family members were fleeing Israeli attacks in Gaza when the car they were travelling in came under fire. By that point, she was the only one still alive.

After hours of negotiations for safe passage, an ambulance crew heading to rescue the preschooler was intercepted. It would be days before the bodies of the first responders, Hind, and her family could be reached. A total of 335 bullet holes were found on the family’s car.

The Israeli government initially said none of its forces was present, and later claimed the bullet holes were caused by crossfire. However, satellite imagery and audio analysis of the incident by Forensic Architecture, a research group at Goldsmiths, University of London, found only the presence of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) at the scene. In an October 2025 filing to the International Criminal Court, the Hind Rajab Foundation alleged that the tanks involved were Merkava 4s. A tank round was found among the remains of the ambulance crew that had attempted to rescue Rajab.

On Aug 19, 2026, more than two years after the incident, the IDF confirmed that its soldiers had opened fire on the car Rajab had been in, as well as the rescue ambulance. It blamed the shooting on “failures in the coordination of the movement of the Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulance”, a claim the Palestinian Red Crescent Society refuted. The IDF said a criminal investigation would be undertaken.

L-R: Hind Rajab and Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun were killed in January 2024. The Hind Rajab Foundation said the IDF crew who shot at them were in a Merkava 4 tank.

This was not the first documented incident in which Merkava tanks – the main tanks used in Gaza – had been deployed against civilians since January 2022, when the bank’s Reputational Review Committee supported the deal.

Among the most high-profile cases involving Merkava tanks were the siege of Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital in November 2023 and the fatal attack on civilians waiting for food aid at the Al Tahliya roundabout as famine in Gaza worsened in June 2025. This was about nine months after the scheduled delivery date of the new Renk gearboxes, and a month after the IDF published photos of the gearboxes being prepared for installation.

IDF Instagram post showing the mounting of a Renk gearbox onto a Merkava 4 tank

Sufian Kawareh, 43, had no choice but to go to the relief aid distribution route east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, to wait among the crowds for trucks loaded with flour. At the Al Tahliya roundabout, where Kawareh and thousands of starving people sat waiting for the trucks to arrive, shells fired from Israeli Merkava tanks struck the area.

Kawareh felt “an iron saw cutting through his leg” before collapsing. After a week of suffering, doctors amputated his foot to save his life.

Khaled Walid, 40, who was injured in the Al Tahliya incident, recalled a Merkava 4 tank firing at the crowd. It was easily distinguishable from other tanks used by the Israeli army, he said. “It had a turret, a cannon, a machine gun, and metal structures surrounding its body,” he said in an interview.

Palestinian authorities said at least 59 people waiting for aid were killed in the incident. The IDF said a crowd had gathered near a stalled aid truck close to its troops, that the details were under review, and that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals”.

A child injured in the Al Tahliya roundabout attack involving a Merkava 4 battle tank, being treated at the Nasser Medical Complex

Nasser Medical Complex, the hospital that treated victims of the Al Tahliya roundabout attack, was itself shelled by a Merkava tank a couple of months later, on Aug 25, 2025, killing Reuters journalist Husam al-Masri.

When rescue workers and journalists rushed to the scene, the same tank returned and shelled the hospital again, according to eyewitness and journalist Osama Hisham, whose tent was opposite Nasser Medical Complex. IDF officials cited by Israeli media at the time also said the same tank had fired twice. A total of 22 Palestinians, including five journalists from Reuters and the Associated Press, rescue workers, and a health worker, were killed.

The next day, the IDF said it had targeted a camera used by Hamas, but Reuters confirmed that the camera belonged to the news agency.





Explosives engineer Mohamed Salem, who has experience in explosives disposal in conflict zones, was shown photos of the shells from the incident during an interview. He confirmed that the attack involved 120mm artillery ammunition designed for the smoothbore guns of Merkava tanks. The standard marking “CRTG 120” is visible on the projectile wall.

Several high-profile incidents involving the Merkava 4 occurred before the first batch of supplies supported by Deutsche Bank was scheduled for delivery in September 2024. According to our information, the incidents in Gaza did not affect the Deutsche Bank-Renk deal.

Main battle tanks

The Merkava 4, the mainstay of Israel’s tank fleet, has played a significant role in ground operations inside Gaza since October 2023.

According to Alwan Al-Abousi, an expert interviewed by Daraj Media, its primary armament is a 120mm smoothbore cannon that fires shells and laser-guided missiles. It is also equipped with three 7.62mm machine guns on the roof and a 60mm grenade launcher, has a maximum speed of 64km/h and a range of 500km. According to Al-Abousi, the Merkava 4's most important feature is its “Trophy” protection system, which detects anti-armour missiles and fires a projectile to detonate them before they reach the tank.

“Merkava 4 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), being the most advanced variant, are typically fielded by active Armoured Brigades of the Armoured Corps of the IDF - the 7th, 188th, and 401st Brigades. Merkava 3 MBTs are typically deployed by one of seven reserve Armoured Brigades or with a reserve Company of three Companies making up an Armoured Battalion,” explained Leone Hadavi, a senior arms and weapons specialist who works as an international open-source investigator.

In Gaza, the tank operated as part of armoured formations working in coordination with infantry, engineering, reconnaissance, and aviation units. Its primary role was to provide direct fire support to advancing Israeli forces, protect attacking units in residential areas, breach the defences of Hamas and allied groups, and engage positions firing on Israeli forces. However, the war has also shown that the tank’s technical superiority does not make it immune to losses, particularly when operating in complex urban environments and facing threats from multiple directions, according to Al-Abousi.

When contacted on various defence deals, including the one involving Merkava 4 gearboxes, the bank said that it does not comment on specific clients or transactions and assesses defence sector businesses “on a case-by-case basis in accordance with applicable laws and internal guidelines”.

When contacted about various defence deals, including the one involving Merkava 4 gearboxes, the bank said it did not comment on specific clients or transactions and assessed defence sector businesses “on a case-by-case basis in accordance with applicable laws and internal guidelines”.

“The review considers, among other factors, the goods and their intended purpose, end users, the situation in the recipient country, including any armed conflict, and relevant human rights and reputational risks. Where heightened concerns are identified, the bank applies enhanced due diligence and may decline a transaction where the risks cannot be appropriately mitigated.”

Negative press

In the December 2021 internal Reputational Risk memo, it was noted that, given rising tensions between Israel and Palestine, as well as Israel and Lebanon, throughout the year, “including cross-border strikes and violent treatment of protestors”, the deal was not without risk.

However, rejecting such a deal might also invite “negative press” for the bank, given the “historic relationship of Germany and Israel”.

“If non-participation becomes public, we could face criticism from media/government that we deny necessary support to Israel to allow its self-defence,” the memo reads. “Former Chancellor Angela Merkel just stated during her last visit to Israel in October 2021 that the security of Israel is part of our ‘reason of state’ and Germany is not neutral regarding the question of Israel’s security.”

Every Deutsche Bank department consulted during the review said that, on balance, the deal should go ahead.

As violence escalated in Gaza, Deutsche Bank remained committed to Renk.

On Feb 7, 2024, when Renk went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Deutsche Bank acted as one of the coordinators of its initial public offering alongside Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan.

Court case

One of the justifications given by Deutsche Bank for supporting the Merkava 4 deal in 2022 was that the exports would still require approval from the German government.

However, for most of 2024, hardly any export licences for Israel were approved in Germany, affecting Renk and Rolls-Royce, which manufactured the Merkava 4's supply engines, according to sources familiar with the industry. They said the supply issues jeopardised the Israeli ground offensive. Israel had significantly ramped up its offensive following the Hamas-led Oct 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people, including 815 civilians.

In August 2025, the German government suspended weapons exports to Israel.

Around the same time, a regional appeals court in Hesse, Germany, was considering a challenge brought by a Palestinian man in Gaza seeking to halt German export licences for Renk tank transmission parts bound for Israel. He argued that the licences breached Germany’s constitutional duty to protect his right to life. A Frankfurt court had rejected his application in December 2024, finding that he had no standing, and the appeals court upheld that ruling in September 2025.

Two months later, the German government lifted its partial suspension of military exports to Israel, citing the ceasefire announced the month before.

A year later, a UN inquiry found that Israel continued committing “genocidal acts with the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in Gaza”. Israel rejects this characterisation. More than 1,600 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

When contacted, Renk and Rolls-Royce declined to comment.

Question on human rights compliance

Renk is not the only defence manufacturer whose products have been used by the IDF against civilians, nor the only one supported by Deutsche Bank, raising questions about the bank’s compliance with its own human rights policy.

“Our principle is not to engage in any business activities where Deutsche Bank has substantiated evidence of material adverse human rights impacts and where it is determined through the bank's internal processes that such adverse human rights impacts cannot be avoided or appropriately mitigated,” the bank says in its statement on human rights.

Another defence manufacturer with ties to Deutsche Bank is Italian arms manufacturer Leonardo SPA, which is partially state-owned. By October 2018, the bank was involved in a multi-million-euro Israel-related deal with Leonardo. The bank had been asked to issue trade-related guarantees to the Italian defence firm, which was described internally as a “platinum client”.

Leonardo produced the 76/62 Super Rapid Multi Feeding Naval Gun Mounts, a weapon capable of firing 120 rounds a minute, for Israel’s Sa’ar 6-class corvettes – its newest and most advanced warships. The IDF has used these warships to shell Gaza from the sea since 2023. The gun mounts were produced and delivered under a deal guaranteed by Deutsche Bank. Leonardo, through a subsidiary, also makes automatic loaders for the Trophy APS system, which protects ground vehicles, including the Merkava 4, against potential attacks.







Leonardo is currently facing a lawsuit brought by a Palestinian citizen and several Italian advocacy groups for allegedly breaching the Italian Constitution by supplying weapons to Israel that were used to violate human rights.

Leonardo’s CEO last year refuted accusations that his company was complicit in the Gaza conflict. In response to questions from Barracuda Media, the company acknowledged its relationship with Deutsche Bank.

It said it had always operated in strict compliance with national and international regulations governing the export of defence equipment and dual-use goods, as well as with authorisations granted by the competent authorities.

It noted that, following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Italian authorities had suspended the issuance of new licences for the export of defence equipment to Israel.

A bomb to penetrate forts

In 2024, BankTrack and 18 other civil society organisations published a report detailing how commercial banks were financing companies that arm Israel. Deutsche Bank, the report found, had extended about €4 billion in loans and underwriting to defence manufacturers Boeing, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce, RTX Corp, and General Dynamics between January 2021 and August 2023, although not all their products were used in Gaza.

One of the bombs made by Boeing, with key components supplied by French firm MBDA, a joint venture 25 percent owned by Leonardo, is the GBU Small Diameter Bomb. The IDF has used the bomb through its air force to strike homes and urban areas. According to two weapons experts who reviewed photos of the aftermath, it was likely used in the July 2024 attack on Al-Mutanabbi School near Khan Younis, which killed 29 Palestinians.

After analysing photos of the aftermath, Muhammad said bomb fragments found at the scene certainly came from precision-guided GBU-39 bombs, or their suspension and control systems, based on the serial number printed on the metal.

The fragments also revealed the manufacturer code registered to Woodward Inc, one of Boeing’s suppliers of electromechanical systems and guidance actuators. In addition, the numbers showed the exact manufacturing date of the part: March 31, 2022 (2022-03-31), Muhammad said. He added that the bomb was designed to penetrate forts.

GBU bomb fragment in Gaza

Arms expert Hadavi agreed. In photos of the aftermath, at least one of the GBU Small Diameter Bomb’s four tail-mounted control surfaces, or “tail wings”, could be seen, he said.

Boeing also makes the bigger and more powerful GBU-31, which was dropped on displaced people sheltering in tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis on July 13, 2024. The attack left more than 300 injured and killed 91 Palestinians, according to statistics from the Palestinian Health Ministry at the time.

On Nov 12, 2026, the US-made 250-pound GBU-39/B bomb was used in an IDF airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex, killing at least six people, including a child and prominent surgeon Dr Rizk Abu Shaira, and wounding 52 others. In a statement, the IDF said it was targeting Hamas militants hiding inside the hospital, but Hamas denied this.

Since Oct 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 75,000 people in Palestine and more than 3,000 in South Lebanon. The dead include hundreds of journalists and aid workers, more than 1,700 healthcare workers and medical personnel, and at least 20,000 children. According to a UN inquiry, children were deliberately targeted “using quadcopters, drones, and sniper rifles… to their head and upper body”.

BankTrack’s human rights lead Ryan Brightwell said financial institutions had clear human rights responsibilities. “They need to show how they respect human rights, and they're expected to use their leverage over clients to ensure that they're not causing or contributing to harms,” he said.

If a bank engages with an arms company, “it should be considering divesting or ending the relationship if the client doesn't change its behaviour,” he added.

Boeing, RTX Corp, and General Dynamics did not respond to our questions.

In a statement, Lockheed Martin said: “We continue to advance global security through technologies that enable the defence forces of our primary customers, the US government and its allies, to promote deterrence and defend human rights by adhering to US government oversight and policy objectives for all international sales.” The company also referred reporters to its online statement on human rights.

Controversial weapons

In March 2019, Deutsche Bank expanded its defence policy, which it said “makes clear” that it would avoid “entering into, or continuing, any kind of business relationship” with entities that have “clear, direct links” to controversial weapons.

Controversial weapons policies “can include landmines, cluster munitions, nuclear weapons, or any kind of weapons that are likely to cause indiscriminate harm. And white phosphorus would clearly fall into that bracket,” said Brightwell. White phosphorus is known for setting buildings on fire and burning flesh to the bone.

As of June 30, 2026, the bank owned 0.14 percent of ICL Group, a white phosphorus supplier, through shares worth US$8.98 million. It also held Israel Chemical Ltd (ICL) bonds as late as August 2019, months after its policy expansion. Two ICL subsidiaries, ICL Performance Products and ICL-IP America, have supplied white phosphorus to a US Army plant in Arkansas that fills artillery shells on multiple occasions since 2008, according to published Army contracts. The Washington Post and Amnesty International have reported that shells from that plant were exported to Israel.

Since 2023, the IDF has deployed projectile artillery containing white phosphorus in Gaza and South Lebanon more than a dozen times, Human Rights Watch reported.

Deutsche Bank's internal correspondence suggests how the bank could be exploiting a loophole in its own policy by distinguishing between a parent company and its wholly owned subsidiaries when defining “direct links” to companies involved in the production and supply of controversial weapons.

In December 2019, a Deutsche Bank reputational risk officer in London told colleagues that transactions involving multinational giant Bayer Group did not have to be flagged for controversial weapons. Instead, only transactions involving Monsanto Co, a wholly owned Bayer subsidiary, needed to be flagged. ICL provides phosphate to Monsanto for the production of white phosphorus, which is later used to make munitions, according to arms trade watchdog Corruption Tracker.

ICL, Bayer Group, the IDF, and Deutsche Bank did not respond to our questions on white phosphorus.

A lucrative deal

After spending about two decades researching global arms procurement, Andrew Feinstein believes that, when it comes to defence deals, financial institutions are primarily motivated by two things: profit and reputation.

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“They honestly don't care a damn about how many people might get killed, violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes... unless it's going to have an impact on their reputation,” said Feinstein, executive director of Shadow World Investigations, a UK-based non-profit investigating corruption in the arms trade.

At the operational level, he said, this could see bank officers clashing with often “junior” compliance officers to secure their own annual bonuses.

“If you’re generating a certain income (for the company), that is reflected in your annual bonus. So you're talking about people who are making decisions that are going to personally determine whether they personally make tens of thousands of euros or millions of euros at the end of that financial year,” he said in an interview.

In January 2021, Deutsche Bank considered a potentially lucrative deal with Israeli defence manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), even though the company had been off-boarded because it produced controversial weapons.

IAI produced the Harpy in the 1980s, a drone that flies over battlefields searching for enemy radar signals before autonomously attacking the targets. The Harpy was among the Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (Laws) flagged by the bank’s internal intelligence unit in April 2019, when the Industry Reputation Risk team considered developing a Laws policy ahead of the bank’s AGM that year.

In December 2019, an internal policy was introduced to exclude “human out of the loop” Laws, the bank said. But in 2021, a senior corporate relationship manager for Central Europe and Israel pushed for IAI to be given a second chance. One of the reasons was the potential to generate €1.5 million in annual revenue.

Initially, he took the case to two of the bank’s reputation and risk specialists, but both declined because of IAI’s exposure to controversial weapons. Undeterred, he sought senior management support.

“We are currently working on a potential US$150 million AR business opportunity with the US$4.1 billion major defence manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) as seller and government of India/Agencies as obligors. The annual revenue potential of this transaction is €1.5 million, and additional AR business opportunities could arise later on,” he wrote to a head of trade finance.

“We are reaching out to you to get your view as this is a sizable transaction and a sensible reputation risk topic, which would require senior management support in the reputation risk committees,” he said.

He said IAI’s CEO had given assurances that the company was not involved in making controversial weapons and would not do so in the future.

“We need to appeal the decision to a Regional Reputational Risk Committee and then to the Global Reputational Risk Committee,” he wrote to another trade finance specialist.

But following what appeared to be offline discussions, the trade finance specialist emailed back: “We should pass this one given the public allegations and the uncertainty of the outcome of the BIU report.”

“Cc the rep risk team,” he concluded. “Thanks and good luck.”

In response to reporters’ questions, Deutsche Bank did not comment on IAI. IAI did not respond to requests for comment.

The IDF declined to comment.

The Inside Deutsche Bank investigation was coordinated by Barracuda Media NPC in South Africa with technical support from the Data and Research Center (DARC) in Germany.

The Inside Deutsche Bank leak was obtained by Indian author and journalist, Josy Joseph, and South African investigative journalist, Khadija Sharife.



