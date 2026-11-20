Police have arrested two more Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel in Tawau, Sabah, bringing the number of personnel detained in a cross-border drug trafficking probe to seven, the New Straits Times reported.

A total of 13 suspects have been arrested in operations across the Klang Valley, Labuan, and Sabah. They include six civilians, two of whom are believed to be syndicate coordinators.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said the latest suspects, a 28-year-old corporal and a 48-year-old warrant officer II, were arrested at the RMAF base in Tawau and remanded to assist investigations.

“The two who were remanded are the latest arrests made at RMAF Tawau.

“The total number of RMAF personnel arrested now stands at seven,” he was quoted as saying.

The arrests followed an investigation that led to the seizure of 96.64kg of methamphetamine and MDMA, worth RM4.83 million, at the RMAF's Subang air base on Tuesday.

Police suspect the syndicate used military aviation facilities to transport drugs from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, which investigators believe served as a transit point for shipments to neighbouring countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines.

Police are still tracking down the alleged mastermind.