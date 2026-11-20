Routine inspections of luggage scheduled to be loaded onto a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft at the Subang Air Base on Tuesday (Nov 17) led to the discovery of five bags and a box containing drugs, and the arrest of five RMAF officers.

Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said personnel at the Air Movement Section building at Subang Air Base made the discovery, making it the first such incident detected through a routine inspection.

He said the discovery was immediately reported to the RMAF Central Zone Investigation Branch, which contacted the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

“At 5.20pm on the same day, a police team arrived at the scene and confirmed that the substances found were dangerous drugs.

“All five bags and the box were seized as evidence, and police also arrested the five RMAF officers suspected of being involved,” he said in a statement today.

Defence Minister Khaled Nordin

Khaled said the RMAF had taken immediate action by handing the case over to police for further investigation and would extend its full cooperation throughout the process.

He said the Defence Ministry always upholds the principles of transparency and accountability in all its actions, including the handling of the case.

“Internal inspections and enforcement operations will continue to be intensified to ensure that the Malaysian Armed Forces remain free from drug-related activities,” he added.

Earlier, Bukit Aman NCID director Hussein Omar Khan said police had crippled a drug trafficking syndicate believed to have used military air transport facilities, with 11 people, including five RMAF officers, arrested in the Klang Valley and Labuan on Tuesday (Nov 17).

- Bernama