Routine luggage checks found drugs, leading to arrest of 5 RMAF officers
Routine inspections of luggage scheduled to be loaded onto a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft at the Subang Air Base on Tuesday (Nov 17) led to the discovery of five bags and a box containing drugs, and the arrest of five RMAF officers.
Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said personnel at the Air Movement Section building at Subang Air Base made the discovery, making it the first such incident detected through a routine inspection.
He said...
Routine inspections of luggage scheduled to be loaded onto a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft at the Subang Air Base on Tuesday (Nov 17) led to the discovery of five bags and a box containing drugs, and the arrest of five RMAF officers.
Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said personnel at the Air Movement Section building at Subang Air Base made the discovery, making it the first such incident detected through a routine inspection.
He said the discovery was immediately reported to the RMAF Central Zone Investigation Branch, which contacted the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).
“At 5.20pm on the same day, a police team arrived at the scene and confirmed that the substances found were dangerous drugs.
“All five bags and the box were seized as evidence, and police also arrested the five RMAF officers suspected of being involved,” he said in a statement today.
Khaled said the RMAF had taken immediate action by handing the case over to police for further investigation and would extend its full cooperation throughout the process.
He said the Defence Ministry always upholds the principles of transparency and accountability in all its actions, including the handling of the case.
“Internal inspections and enforcement operations will continue to be intensified to ensure that the Malaysian Armed Forces remain free from drug-related activities,” he added.
Earlier, Bukit Aman NCID director Hussein Omar Khan said police had crippled a drug trafficking syndicate believed to have used military air transport facilities, with 11 people, including five RMAF officers, arrested in the Klang Valley and Labuan on Tuesday (Nov 17).
- Bernama
"...personnel at the Air Movement Section building at Subang Air Base made the discovery, making it the first such incident detected through a routine inspection...." And how often are these routine checks conducted on baggage belonging to armed forces personnel? These men were dealing in death - those supposed protectors of this nation. Who were the suppliers of these drugs? The kingpins? Are they also armed forces personnel? Are they locals or foreigners? What was the destination for these drugs? Why bother spending millions of arms and training when a country is under threat from its own forces? This is treason. Higher ups of these alleged traffickers must be investigated for possible involvement or for failing to ensure that their personnel respect the country's laws. They are unfit.
No worries. After sentence by court in the future asks for King's semi pardon and "house arrest". Serve the sentence at home, with WIVES, children, grandchildren and maid. Free transport to perform Friday prayers obligation. All ill-gotten gain can keep and live happily after.
This is what happens when leaders are deemed corrupt and have no interest in the country’s well being. The criminals esp the elites get discounts and dnaa. Then those down the line are following the examples or our esteemed leader and why not? They probably feel the leaders are living luxuriously through corruption, why not them. Moreover, the punishment does not commensurate with the crime.
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