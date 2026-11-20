YTL Power International Bhd has denied allegations that its data centre operations in Johor facilitated the transfer of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese customers, describing reports linking the company to the controversy as “completely untrue”.

In a statement today, the company said its data centre co-location services, which provide space, power, cooling, and connectivity, were offered to multiple global customers, including US hyperscalers, under arrangements that complied with Malaysian laws and US trade controls.

"YTL has worked closely with the Malaysian Investment, Trade, and Industry Ministry on its data centre developments and complied with all applicable reporting and import requirements," it said.

YTL also said the latest interim final rule issued by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, titled Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors, did not affect its co-location services.

"The rule focuses on importers of GPUs and providers of computing services to D:5 customers," it said.

The company expressed confidence that demand for co-location data centre infrastructure in Malaysia would continue to grow, driven by strong global demand, particularly from the United States.

The New York Times previously reported that Nvidia chips at YTL’s Johor data centre were operated by Singapore-based Megaspeed subsidiary Speedmatrix on behalf of Chinese technology giant Alibaba, potentially giving the latter access to advanced AI hardware restricted under US export controls.

- Bernama