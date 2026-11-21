MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon today said the party is open to talks on electoral cooperation between BN and Perikatan Nasional, but stressed that any deal must give the component party an equal say in decision-making.

“Political cooperation is negotiable. Political principles are not,” The Star quoted him as saying at the MCA annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur today.

Chong (above) said MCA would assess whether prospective partners respected Malaysia’s multiracial and multireligious character and the rights guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

Any arrangement, he said, must allow MCA to continue representing the Chinese community while safeguarding the interests of all Malaysians.

“MCA must have its own strength, its own voice and its own political value.

“We must be a partner, not a political appendage; a decision-maker, not an observer,” he stressed.

From informal backing to seat talks

MCA won 12 of the 26 state seats it contested across Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca this year.

The degree of cooperation varied by state, from PAS urging supporters to back BN in parts of Johor to BN and PN dividing seats between them in the two subsequent elections.

In Johor, MCA doubled its tally from four to eight, taking Jementah, Tangkak and Johor Jaya from DAP and Layang-Layang - previously held by Umno.

PAS urged supporters to back BN where PN sat out, though the two coalitions still faced each other in some seats.

In Jementah, MCA beat the DAP incumbent by 913 votes in a three-cornered contest that included PAS.

In Negeri Sembilan, MCA returned to the contest after sitting out the 2023 state election under the BN-Pakatan Harapan arrangement.

This time, with BN and PN avoiding clashes, MCA won two of seven seats.

MCA’s Siow Kong Choon unseated DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke in Chennah by 688 votes, while Koh Kim Swee took Repah from DAP by 444 votes. BN won 18 seats and needed PN’s seven to command a majority in the 36-seat assembly.

A Malaysiakini analysis of polling district results suggested that BN picked up most of PN’s previous support in Chennah.

Loke’s share of the vote in the constituency rose from about 44 percent at the 2022 general election to nearly 47 percent in August, but Siow took 53.2 percent.

More seats in Malacca

In Malacca, MCA was initially allocated just its two incumbent seats, Kelebang and Machap Jaya. BN gave it Bandar Hilir after talks with PN, and MCA picked up a fourth candidacy when PN handed Kota Laksamana back to BN.

MCA retained Kelebang and Machap Jaya by 7,035 and 2,236 votes respectively, both larger majorities than in 2021.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Nov 15 that the coalition had no plans to extend its state-level understanding with PN to the 16th general election, though he left open the possibility of talks.

Chong, meanwhile, said Malaysia’s increasingly complex political landscape meant parties that had once been rivals could now discuss cooperation.

“Malaysia was built on the foundation of a plural society.

“The diversity of race, religion, language and culture is our strength, not our weakness,” he said.



