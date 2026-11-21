PKR Youth chief Kamil Abdul Munim does not rule out the possibility of Pakatan Harapan component parties using their respective logos in the 16th general election, saying the proposal warrants consideration by the coalition's top leadership.

The proposal calls for Harapan component parties, including PKR, DAP, and Amanah, to contest GE16 using their own logos instead of the coalition's unified logo.

“I do not deny that there is merit in the proposal and that specific considerations should be taken into account when reviewing our strategies and approaches.

“This matter needs to be examined carefully by the top leadership because winning an election is not just about the logo, but encompasses various aspects, including political strategy, service delivery, our approach to the people, and the candidates themselves,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the Hari Bertemu Komuniti (Community Meetup Day) and Study Assistance Handover programme at the Padang Rengas People's Community Centre office today.

Kamil said PKR previously used its own logo in elections, before Harapan was formally registered as a coalition and its component parties began contesting under a unified banner.

He said the party's nearly 30-year history showed that using its own logo had never caused confusion among voters.

“The PKR logo made history when it helped Harapan win the 2018 general election,” he added.

- Bernama