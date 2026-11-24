PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Putrajaya still does not have suitable alternative law to replace the Sedition Act 1948 to maintain racial and religious harmony, despite him having reservations over the legislation.

“There are many views regarding the problem of Act 15 (Sedition Act), including from me.

“However, we do not have an alternative to manage inter-racial relations,” Anwar said when replying to a supplementary question from S Kesavan (Harapan-Sungai Siput) during Prime Minister's Question Time (PMQT) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Earlier, Kesavan, a PKR lawmaker, had sought clarification from the premier on whether there is a legislative gap requiring more comprehensive intervention, pointing to a perception that there is a lower number of prosecutions compared to police reports lodged.

Anwar acknowledged that there is a perception that while insults against Islam are acted upon, attacks on other religions seem to be allowed.

Sungai Siput MP S Kesavan

“Indeed, we even hear MPs among us talking like that.

“But if we truly want to safeguard harmony, do not allow insults against any religion. Only then can this country be safe,” Anwar added.

Long investigation process

Meanwhile, Anwar also agreed that the investigation process in certain cases takes too long but assured that objections or views can be submitted to ensure the integrity of the police is preserved, regardless of the background of the parties involved.

“If we look at Negeri Sembilan, the royal institution was insulted in many ways.

“This is serious and many did ask why there was no stern action,” Anwar said, referring to the prolonged impasse between the state government led by Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim and ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, which led to the sacking of the state excos.

READ MORE: BN to reorganise Negeri Sembilan govt, leaves MB issue to ruler's discretion

In March 2024, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the cabinet had given him the green light to initiate the process of amending the Sedition Act 1948.

He said the goal was to help the government curtail the provocations on 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail﻿

“The goal is not to make it more restrictive, but towards how we can invoke (the act) so that what is being called the 3R phenomenon out there can be controlled,” Saifuddin said in an episode of “Keluar Sekejap”.

The abolition of the Sedition Act was among the items on Malaysiakini editorial team's wish list, in conjunction with the fourth anniversary of Anwar's administration.

READ MORE: Cards on the table: The good and bad of Anwar's 4 years in power

In a special report titled “Cards on the table: The good and bad of Anwar's 4 years in power”, the Malaysiakini editorial team opined that existing provisions in the Penal Code are sufficient as a replacement for the Sedition Act and urged the government to fulfill its commitment to abolish it.



