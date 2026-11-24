National laureate A Samad Said passes away at 91
National Laureate A Samad Said has passed away from old age at 91 at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital this evening.
News of the passing of the writer, activist, and former journalist was shared by his eldest son, Helmy Samad, on social media just moments ago...
National Laureate A Samad Said has passed away from old age at 91 at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital this evening.
News of the passing of the writer, activist, and former journalist was shared by his eldest son, Helmy Samad, on social media just moments ago.
“6.10pm. Innalillahi wainnailaihi rojiun (Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return),” said Helmy, who has republished many of the national laureate’s works.
Samad, whose full name is Abdul Samad Mohamed Said, was not a typical poet and novelist.
Besides writing major works, he was also actively involved in activism, including leading Bersih 2.0 and organising large demonstrations in Kuala Lumpur.
He also once led a mega demonstration of artists, cultural figures, students, language activists, and others to protest the Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English policy in 2009, which the government later abolished.
Throughout his involvement in the literary world, Samad produced various works that had a major impact on the development of modern Malay literature.
Among his influential novels, poems, dramas, and essays, his masterpieces include “Salina” (1961), “Sungai Mengalir Lesu” (1967), “Langit Petang” (1980), “Daerah Zeni” (1985), and “Hujan Pagi” (1987).
Salina, his magnum opus, is recognised as an important work of Malay literature for its boldness in positively depicting a prostitute in Singapore during the pre-independence era.
Before focusing full-time on creative writing, he was a journalist and newspaper editor.
"Salina, RIP, I speak in all sincerity, from the depths of my heart, I speak in complete truth and you know that to me you are like my own little sister. So please consider my words. You must change the way you live". RIP, Samad. Continue to do Bersih work in the hereafter. Condolences to the family.
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