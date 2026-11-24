PARLIAMENT | The Home Ministry should investigate how the Pardons Board’s meeting minutes concerning Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest were leaked, as it raised questions about the government’s transparency, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The leaked minutes showed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted the former prime minister house arrest despite the government’s objections, but critics have argued that making the minutes public could incite disloyalty and disrespect against the monarchy.

Anwar, who is Tambun MP, said the government did not distribute the documents, explaining that they were instead linked to the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ process of preparing responses for court proceedings.

“Whoever distributed them, I believe the Home Ministry must investigate how this matter could have been leaked early,” he said in response to a question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fadhli questioned why the documents were spread through third parties rather than published by the government so the public could access them officially.

Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari

He also asked whether the leak indicated a weakness in confidentiality discipline among cabinet members, allowing government information to be channelled to outside parties.

The PAS information chief then questioned Anwar’s earlier explanation that the documents might have been declassified because they were challenged in court, noting that Section 2C of the Official Secrets Act 1972 does not stipulate that a document must be declassified merely because it is challenged in court.

Anwar clarified that the document submitted in the court process was only the pardon decision, not the minutes of the Pardons Board meeting.

The prime minister added that if the minutes of the meeting were requested, it’s up to the attorney-general and the courts whether the document could be declassified.

Anwar reiterated that the government had not distributed the documents and questioned why the issue was being blown out of proportion.

“Please do not make baseless accusations claiming the government distributed them; there is no such thing. That is untrue because what happened was the attorney-general’s decision in preparing a court response,” he said.

House arrest granted despite objections

On Nov 18, Malaysiakini reported that the meeting minutes showed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar allowed Najib to serve the remainder of his jail sentence in the SRC International case in spite of the advice of the attorney-general and the federal territories minister.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak

The minutes also showed that Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh initially asked for someone else to sign the document in her stead, but eventually complied after being ordered by His Majesty.

Former Damansara MP Tony Pua also uploaded several excerpts of the Sept 18 Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting minutes on Facebook.

Umno leaders then questioned the release of the minutes, accusing Pua of insulting the king and inciting debate on the monarch’s prerogative to grant pardons.

On Nov 22, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the minutes were declassified to enable the AGC to prepare an affidavit in reply to a judicial review application filed by the Malaysian Bar.

Najib’s house arrest was granted on the condition that he settles his RM50 million fine in the SRC International case.

The former prime minister paid the fine on Nov 6 and returned home on Nov 10 to serve out his sentence after several days of delay caused by a documentation error.

Najib was initially sentenced to 12 years in jail and a RM210 million fine in the SRC International case, but this was reduced to six years and RM50 million by the previous Agong.

His sentence is scheduled to end on Aug 23, 2028.

Following Anwar's call in Parliament, Harian Metro reported Saifuddin as saying that the police have been instructed to mobilise all available resources to investigate the alleged leak.