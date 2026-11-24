A group of Buddhist devotees was blocked from entering the century-old Sakyamuni Cave Monastery in Gunung Kanthan, Perak, for the annual Kathina ceremony last Sunday due to an ongoing access blockade by landowner Associated Pan Malaysia Cement Sdn Bhd (APMC), forcing the chief monk to hold a scaled-down rite with just two devotees.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, monastery representative Yap Seong Yee said the closure, which stemmed from a dispute over alleged unauthorised construction, prevented a group of Buddhist devotees who had turned up to participate in the ceremony from entering the monastery grounds.

According to him, they began arriving at the monastery's access road at around 1pm but were forced to wait for more than four hours outside the gate before dispersing due to the hot weather.

A group of Buddhist devotees were barred from entering the monastery grounds

Yap said the vehicles of the attending Buddhist devotees also formed a long queue along the access road due to a lack of parking space on the road shoulder while waiting to enter the monastery grounds.

When contacted, chief monk Bhante Kusala said the Kathina ceremony still went ahead with only two followers who had arrived a day earlier to clean the monastery grounds in preparation.

Kathina is among the most important annual ceremonies in the Theravada Buddhist tradition, which sees followers gather to offer robes and other necessities to monks following the end of the monsoon retreat.

Yap further claimed that they had faced various obstacles since last Saturday, including when Buddhist devotees wanted to deliver cooked food to the monks.

He also claimed that the company's auxiliary police personnel acted aggressively in preventing them from entering the monastery grounds.

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Rightful owner

Previously, the APMC defended its action of blocking the main entrance to the monastery on the grounds that it wanted to prevent the entry of construction materials and heavy machinery allegedly used to build additional structures.

APMC is a cement manufacturing company and a subsidiary of YTL Cement under the YTL group.

When contacted, APMC asked Malaysiakini to refer to a statement it had issued on Oct 16.

In the statement, APMC stressed that it is the rightful owner of the land based on a court decision, in addition to being responsible for ensuring the safety of the area given that it is still an active quarry site.

“Our goal is clear, which is to prevent any new construction and maintain the status quo.

“Continuous construction and structural expansion works will cause greater destruction to the natural environment in the area,” the statement read.