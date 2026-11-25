YOURSAY | 'Keep asking him the hard questions.'

Cards on the table: The good and bad of Anwar's 4 years in power

CitizenAli: Malaysiakini’s assessment of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s four years in office is pretty fair but incomplete in its evaluation of his achievements, particularly in economic management and structural reforms.

While acknowledging strong GDP growth, government revenue, and targeted subsidies, it overlooks the broader international recognition of Malaysia’s economic recovery, including improvements in the World Competitiveness Ranking and the strengthening of the ringgit.

These are important indicators of investor confidence, institutional performance, and economic management.

The more glaring omission is the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023, landmark legislation that imposes fiscal discipline and accountability on the government, including targets for reducing the deficit to three percent of GDP and federal debt to 60 percent of GDP.

Other significant reforms include amendments to whistleblower protection laws, changes to the Audit Act expanding scrutiny of GLCs, beneficial ownership transparency, and the proposed establishment of an independent ombudsman to address public complaints against government agencies.

These developments deserve greater recognition, even as the government must be held accountable for the reforms it has yet to deliver.

Iv4n: I read this editorial expecting Malaysiakini to ask hard questions about Anwar’s four years in office. Fair enough. But I wish the editors had asked a few harder questions of their own conclusions too.

Take Budi95. You say 80 percent of motorists use less than 200 litres a month. Okay, what about the other 20 percent?

How many drive long distances to earn a living? What public transport can they actually use?

By all means, show us what those extra 100 litres cost the government. Then show us what taking them away costs someone who has to get to work every morning.

The same goes for saying Anwar has the numbers “on paper” to pass major reforms. Which parties have actually committed to voting for the bills?

MPs can support the same prime minister and disagree on what goes into a constitutional amendment.

Ask Anwar where the votes stand and ask his coalition partners to state their positions publicly. That would tell readers far more.

I agree with the editors on equal constituency funding. People in opposition seats pay taxes too. Their communities shouldn’t have to wait for their MP to strike a deal with Putrajaya.

I want Anwar to finish his full term, and I want him held to his promises.

Malaysiakini, keep asking him the hard questions. Just bring that same curiosity to the people living with these policies.

KNSamy: Anwar should at least do the needful in reforming the governance of the nation before the end of his current term.

Wrong strategies have allowed Umno to regain its strength, while rural areas were left with ministries headed by BN. PKR and Amanah were given ministries that could not penetrate these fortresses of Umno and PAS.

When the two gang up, Pakatan Harapan has little chance in these areas. Its parties, except for DAP, are also very weak at the grassroots level, with practically no presence to constantly speak to voters about the various programmes and assistance provided to them.

PKR has been the weakest of the lot, with Amanah as its companion.

Amanah has also failed to show that its brand of Islam is better for Malaysia than PAS' policies. We have not seen it crossing swords with PAS on policy matters. It has become a passenger.

Today, both PKR and Amanah are relying on DAP to shore them up.

DAP has become the punching bag for both Umno and PAS, but PKR and Amanah are not seen backing it against the two parties. DAP is paying a very high price for being in Harapan.

Alienating Bersatu co-founder and former PKR MP Rafizi Ramli was a very bad tactical error for PKR. Replacing such a forceful warrior is never easy.

Generally, Anwar is reaping what he sowed, but may get some reprieve if he does something really good for all Malaysians during the remainder of his current term.

MarioT: As I see it, weighing the pros and cons, Anwar has done more for the country within four years than the previous long-serving administration in terms of fighting corruption.

The civil service used to operate in a comfort zone that saw abject corruption and swindling. The harm done over more than half a century cannot be undone in just one or two terms of premiership.

The rakyat's expectations were high when Harapan took control of Putrajaya. PKR and DAP were supposed to bring about immediate reforms.

When that did not happen, the rakyat became agitated and impatient. Little did they remember that the previous administration had done so much damage to the integrity, honesty, and trust of the civil service and political system, which operated without sufficient accountability or auditing.

Anwar has helped prioritise the fight against corruption and political payouts. But he has much more to do, and each action he takes should demonstrate that the government is serious about putting an end to the abuses of the past.

Kampungboy: No single coalition won the 15th general election, including Harapan. Harapan only formed the federal government later by teaming up with BN. How is that holding a good hand of cards?

Harapan's manifesto was different from BN's, so could Harapan possibly fulfil it on its own without Umno's support? Impossible, right?

Over the past four years, Perikatan Nasional has refused to sign a confidence and supply agreement, and in recent years has worked with Umno in attempts to topple the Madani government.

For Anwar to stabilise the political situation and the country over these four years, keep the nation running smoothly, push through numerous reforms, boost Malaysia's international reputation, and allow people to live in stability without constantly going back to the polls or changing governments, that in itself is already a significant achievement.

But political stability must also give the government room to deliver the reforms it promised.

After four years, the rakyat deserve to see those promises translated into results.

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