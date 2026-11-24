Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reflected on exactly four years of the Madani government's administration today, highlighting the success in strengthening a resilient economy as well as RM15.5 billion in savings throughout his time leading Putrajaya.

In an infographic shared on his social media, the 10th prime minister shared a gross domestic product growth chart of 5.2 percent in 2025, with Bank Negara projecting between four and five percent in 2026.

It also showed the maintenance of a low and controlled inflation rate of 1.8 percent and the lowest unemployment rate in 10 years at 2.9 percent.

Anwar also highlighted the strengthening of the national currency as the best currency in Southeast Asia, with a value of US$4.75, equivalent to RM3.95, between November 2022 and May 2026.

In addition, Malaysia also recorded its highest reserves in 10 years at US$132.16 billion.

Anwar was appointed and sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24, 2022, leading the unity government comprising major parties such as Pakatan Harapan, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

He said the period was not a short one, given the pressured economic situation and the country's limited financial position, while the people struggled with the rising cost of living.

"Weaknesses in governance and long-rooted corrupt practices also demanded the courage to make changes.

"Since the first day I stepped into Perdana Putra, my resolve has been to restore the country and improve the lives of the people. It is not an easy journey, but this trust must continue to be shouldered with full dedication.

"Alhamdulillah, throughout these four years, we have together built a stronger foundation for Malaysia. The country's financial position has been streamlined, governance improved, institutional reforms mobilised, and the welfare of the people continues to be strengthened," he said.

On the savings aspect, Anwar detailed how they were generated and where they were channelled.

He listed five measures implemented, namely targeted electricity (RM6 billion), floating of chicken prices (RM1 billion), targeted diesel subsidies (RM5 billion), RON95 rationalisation (RM2.5 billion), and the abolition of chicken egg subsidies (RM1 billion).

The proceeds from the savings were channelled to key sectors for the years 2022 to 2026, involving the education, health, agriculture, and women and family sectors.

Additionally, they were channelled to public aid such as Rahmah Cash Aid and Rahmah Necessities Aid (Sara), Early Schooling Aid, the Supplementary Food Programme, and Social Welfare Department Aid.

‘Journey still far’

Earlier today, Malaysiakini compiled a performance report on Anwar's administration over the four years, covering both the good and bad aspects, broken down into three components: the economy; governance and reforms; and politics.

His public approval rating stood at a moderate level of around 50 percent this year, while the Harapan coalition he leads was heavily defeated in four consecutive state elections.

READ MORE: Cards on the table: The good and bad of Anwar's 4 years in power

In his post today, Anwar also said the journey is still far and much more is being worked on, realising that the true measure of the country's progress is when the life of every family becomes better, livelihoods are more secure, and the future of children is better protected.

"That is what we are fighting for. With the foundation we have built, I am confident we can step further, lighten the burden of the people, and open up more fair spaces and opportunities for all.

"Thank you for your patience, criticism, prayers, and trust. As long as I am given this trust, I will pour all my strength and effort into the people and country I love.

"Prime ministers may come and go, but the fate of the people must continue to be defended, and the dignity of the nation must continue to be uplifted," he concluded.