The 16th general election must be held before February 2028, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, suggesting it could take place before or after National Day in 2027.

“GE16 must be held before February 2028; that is the rough timeframe. So, please be patient... It will likely be either before or after National Day. It won't be beyond that,” he said during RTM’s “Dialog Negara” programme tonight.

Asked what a new mandate would mean for his administration, Anwar said the make-up of the next government would depend on the support voters gave each party.

If given the opportunity, he said, of course, he wanted to continue leading the country.

“I love this country. I believe in what it can do. I have high hopes for our young people, and I want Malaysia to stand tall as a strong nation in the region and the world,” he said.

Separately, Anwar urged Malaysians to scrutinise religious claims and check the evidence behind them, including when those claims come from political leaders like himself.

He said religious outreach must be grounded in knowledge and warned that people could mistake political opinions for definitive religious rulings.

“Sometimes in politics, the fatwa changes every two years. But people think it comes from a religious teacher, so they follow it. In fact, it is a political opinion,” he said.

Social media

Anwar said social media made it easy for people to pass themselves off as experts and offer religious interpretations for political ends, whether they were in government or in opposition.

He said questioning sources was part of Islamic scholarly tradition.

“If you cite a hadith, people ask which one. Which verse of the Quran? Whose commentary are you using?” he added.

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The panellists included Komuniti Pejuang Hartanah founder Ahyat Ishak, KRA group strategy director Amir Fareed Rahim, medical officer and social media influencer Dr Malar Santhi Santherasegapan, and entrepreneur and digital content creator Adam Shamil.

They were joined by PlusVibes Group founder and chief executive Dr Madiha Fuad, Farm Fresh Berhad group COO Azmi Zainal, independent preacher Izzhar Nazri, Architects of Diversity Malaysia founder Jason Wee, and Universiti Teknologi Mara Student Representative Council president Adib Hazim Razali.

- Bernama



