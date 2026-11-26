MACC’s seemingly speedy probe into the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall’s (KLSCAH) land lease extension has ruffled Bersama’s feathers, with the party questioning the commission’s decision-making abilities regarding cases.

Bersama’s highlighting of previous “slow cases…and allegedly politically motivated probes” involving the MACC came after Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh’s aide was summoned by the MACC.

Yeoh’s political secretary, Yap Yee Vonne, has since completed providing her statement to the MACC as part of its probe on the government’s decision to extend KLSCAH’s lease for 99 years with a nominal land premium charge of RM1,000 - down from RM4.6 million.

In a statement today, Bersama pointed to several earlier incidents, including the Sabah mineral licence scandal, in claiming that the way MACC handles cases has long been questioned.

The allegations involved 15 Sabah politicians, with only two implicated prosecuted thus far, alongside whistleblower Albert Tei.

Bersama also referenced the anti-graft agency’s investigation into former economy minister and party co-leader Rafizi Ramli over a RM1.1 billion deal between the government and British chipmaker Arm Holdings.

Questioning whether the MACC’s probe into the KLSCAH issue is a “professional assessment after evidence of corruption emerged, or a political decision to calm public anger”, Bersama pressed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to explain on what suspicion of corruption did the MACC, which is under the Prime Minister's Department (PMD), open an investigation paper in the KLSCAH case.

“Combined with this latest case (involving KLSCAH), it is hard for the public not to ask: does the MACC investigate based on evidence, or according to the direction of the wind?” Bersama spokesperson Tang Hong Yau asked in a joint statement today with the party’s former Malacca candidate, Goh Han Koon.

READ MORE: Guan Eng accuses MACC of double standards in KLSCAH, Zahid ministry probes

KLSCAH controversy

Putrajaya’s recent decision to renew KLSCAH’s lease garnered mixed responses from various quarters, leading to Yeoh addressing the matter in the Dewan Rakyat’s special chambers on Nov 23.

At the time, Yeoh maintained that the decision was made by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Land Committee under Rule 10 of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Land Rules 1995, taking into account land use restrictions and KLSCAH’s national heritage status.

In a Facebook post after the MACC recorded her statement today, Yap affirmed that Putrajaya had done nothing wrong and does not have anything to hide following its decision to extend KLSCAH’s land lease.

Yap emphasised that Yeoh has openly and comprehensively explained in the Dewan Rakyat that the decision was made following due consideration and in accordance with established procedures.

She also said that MACC's resources and attention should be directed towards “more pressing matters of public interest”.

“KLSCAH is a heritage institution of historical and cultural significance that deserves our collective support and protection, not continued controversy,” Yap added.

MACC reforms

Meanwhile, arguing that administrative decisions and potential procedural weaknesses should be scrutinised by Parliament, an auditor-general’s audit, or a judicial review, Bersama warned against dragging policy issues into enforcement investigations without clear evidence of corruption.

Asserting that such an approach would not aid in building a healthy accountability culture, the party also raised concerns on effects against civil servants and the national administration as a whole.

“When civil servants realise that every sensitive document they handle could invite an MACC call as soon as the political wind shifts, they will choose the safe route: do more, make more mistakes; do nothing, make no mistakes,” the duo said.

Azam Baki

Bersama also sought details on the investigation report on former MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki’s shareholdings.

The government previously indicated that the outcome of a probe into Azam’s shareholdings will remain under wraps for now, despite Anwar’s earlier pledge to reveal a report into the related “corporate mafia” scandal, even if Azam was implicated.

The shareholding case, which involved allegations that Azam breached civil service limits on stock purchases, was one of the major scandals of the year - and surfaced at the same time as the “corporate mafia” allegations.

In pressing for Anwar to disclose a timeline on the MACC’s removal from the PMD to be placed under Parliament, Bersama insisted that as long as the MACC remains under the PMD, every case it investigates will be seen by the public as Anwar's responsibility.

“The MACC should be a weapon against corruption, not a fire brigade dispatched whenever an issue grows noisy.

“If the prime minister does not want to be accused of interference, hand the MACC over to Parliament,” the party representatives said.