Wawasan Negara and Bersatu have joined the growing list of peninsula-based parties opting not to contest the upcoming Sarawak state election.

On Nov 22, Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg urged peninsula-based parties to carefully consider their decision to contest the state election, saying the spirit of cooperation underpinning the federal government should be respected to maintain political stability.

His remarks came as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which he leads, could emerge as a kingmaker in the next general election.

For Perikatan Nasional, GPS's support could prove crucial to its political ambition of securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament and returning to Putrajaya.

Wawasan vice-president Wan Saiful Wan Jan announced today that the party would not field candidates in the election, Bernama reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament, he said Wawasan was in discussions with several Sarawak-based political parties to express its support for them.

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali also announced today that the party would not participate in the state election.

Previously, PKR, Amanah, PAS, and BN have also announced their decisions not to contest.

DAP is now the only peninsula-based party contesting the election, taking on its federal partner GPS in 12 seats.

Sarawak will head to the polls on Dec 12, with nominations scheduled for this Saturday and early voting on Dec 8.