Public utility companies should defend their reputations by improving service quality, rather than demanding millions of ringgit from consumers who criticise them, said Kota Lama assemblyperson Hafidzah Mustakim.

Her remarks follow Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) issuing a letter of demand seeking RM1 million in compensation from Kelantan businessperson Asran Alias, 44, over alleged defamation.

Asran had described AKSB as "the weakest company in the world" while criticising its water supply services. He has since apologised to the company.

AKSB's legal team deemed the post defamatory and malicious, while claiming that its system contained no record of any official complaint from Asran concerning water quality.

Kelantan businessperson Asran Alias

In a statement, Hafidzah described the RM1 million demand as excessive and disproportionate, arguing that AKSB should be more receptive to public criticism given its role as a provider of an essential service.

While acknowledging that she disagreed with Asran's choice of words, the Amanah lawmaker warned that legal action against consumers could discourage the public from speaking up about service-related problems.

"We need to distinguish between defamation, criticism, and consumers expressing their frustration. Legal action such as this should not create fear among the public about speaking up on the problems they face," she said.

Hafidzah urged AKSB to reconsider its action and opt for dialogue, saying that improving its services would be a more effective way to restore public confidence.

Her call for greater openness was echoed by Umno's Galas assemblyperson Syahbuddin Hashim, who yesterday urged AKSB to view public criticism as an opportunity to improve its services.

Kelantan Amanah Youth chief Zulhazmi Hassan also called on the company to explain the findings of its review into the issues raised, including how it handles consumer complaints.