The remains of former attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail were laid to rest at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery in Putrajaya at 11.30am today.

The hearse carrying the remains of the Sabah-born former top prosecutor arrived at the cemetery at 10.50am.

About 300 people, including family members, friends, and acquaintances from various ethnic backgrounds, attended the funeral.

The talkin (graveside sermon) was delivered by the imam of the Mahmoodiah Mosque in Precinct 18, Rafuwan Putra Afffendi

Earlier, the remains were taken to the Musolla at Precinct 20 for the funeral prayer, which was led by Rafuwan and attended by about 200 congregants.

Among those who attended to pay their last respects were Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar, Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin, Communications Ministry secretary-general Abdul Halim Hamzah, former Bank Negara adviser Nor Mohamed Yakcop, former education minister Idris Jusoh, and former women development, family and community minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

Born in Lahad Datu, Gani, who served as AG for 13 years from 2002 to 2015, died at the age of 71 at Prince Court Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur at 9.15pm yesterday due to an infection. He is survived by two children.

Born on Oct 6, 1955, Gani began his career in the legal and judicial service in 1980, serving as a deputy public prosecutor at the AG's Chambers (AGC) in Tawau, Sabah.

He was the first Sabahan to hold the post of AG following the establishment of the Federal AGC in the state.

Throughout his career, he held several key positions, including senior federal counsel in Sabah, head of the Prosecution Division, and law revision commissioner.

Among the high-profile cases he handled was the prosecution of 30 individuals in connection with the Lahad Datu intrusion in February 2013.

He was also part of the prosecution team in the 2006 murder case of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

In addition, Gani served as an adjunct professor at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Teknologi Mara, for two years from Oct 1, 2011. He also served as chairperson of the National Legal Aid Foundation.

- Bernama