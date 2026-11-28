Warisan vice-president Azis Jamman questioned whether Sabah's RM644.6 million Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Lahad Datu represents value for money after a transmission tower collapsed in Ranau, disrupting electricity supply across eight districts.

He noted that Thursday's incident affected 153,599 registered electricity consumers, following a similar tower collapse in Penampang in September last year that disrupted supply to some 230,000 consumers.

“What lessons has the government learned from that incident, given that a similar disruption has occurred again?” he asked in a statement yesterday.

Azis said the BESS project had been touted as a means of improving the stability and reliability of Sabah's electricity supply, particularly along the east coast, but questioned its effectiveness following the latest disruption.

Although the facility was being used to help restore supply, its available capacity remained insufficient to meet consumer demand, he said.

The Lahad Datu facility, with a rated output of 100MW and storage capacity of 400MWh, became fully operational in August last year and was officially launched in December.

Lahad Datu town area

At full charge, it can theoretically supply electricity at its rated output for four hours. However, unlike conventional power stations, battery storage systems require an external electricity source to recharge.

The RM644.6 million contract was awarded to MSR Green Energy Sdn Bhd in September 2024.

Azis urged the government to release technical assessments and performance data to allow the public to evaluate whether the project had delivered on its promises.

Erosion detected in January

The collapse of transmission tower T313 at 6.04am on Thursday severed two transmission circuits linking Sabah's west and east coasts.

The affected districts are Tawau, Sandakan, Semporna, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Beluran, Telupid, and Kinabatangan.

Sandakan town area

The Star reported that Sabah Electricity CEO Yaakob Jaafar said riverbank erosion near the tower's foundations was detected during a routine aerial inspection in January.

Rock and sand embankments were built in March to mitigate the erosion. However, persistent heavy rainfall caused further erosion, eventually leading to the tower's collapse.

Sabah Electricity is targeting full restoration by Dec 2, or earlier, with work underway to install a temporary transmission tower.

The utility confirmed yesterday that it was using the Lahad Datu BESS facility alongside power stations in Sandakan and Tawau to gradually restore supply.

As of 3pm yesterday, restoration rates ranged from 23 percent in Lahad Datu to 57 percent in Beluran, with power rationing in place in several districts.

Power cuts, dry taps

The blackout also disrupted operations at four major water treatment plants supplying Sandakan, prompting authorities to introduce water rationing in several areas.

Sandakan district disaster management committee chairperson Walter Kenson yesterday identified the affected plants as Segaliud, Kinabatangan, Sibuga, and Hilltop.

Limited electricity generation capacity has necessitated power rationing, while disruptions to the treatment plants have reduced water production and available reserves.

The disruption came just days after Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor said his administration had spent more than RM1 billion building water treatment plants over the past five years.

Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor

On Monday, Hajiji also cited ongoing projects in Tawau and Papar, backed by soft loans of nearly RM400 million and RM385 million, respectively.

Billions announced, but who benefits?

Against the backdrop of recurring electricity and water supply problems, Azis questioned whether the billions of ringgit in allocations and investments announced by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) administration had translated into tangible improvements for Sabahans.

The Warisan Sepanggar division chief also cited a separate incident raised in Parliament, in which a doctor in Sabah reportedly had to use a mobile phone flashlight to stitch up a patient after a power disruption in an operating theatre.

The incident was raised by Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan during the Health Ministry's Budget 2027 committee-stage debate on Nov 17, prompting the Malaysian Medical Association to call for an investigation.

Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan

Azis also pointed to Sabah's persistent poverty despite its abundant natural resources, citing 2024 statistics that placed nine Sabah districts among the 10 nationwide with the highest absolute poverty rates.

“The people need a reliable electricity supply, clean water, proper roads, safe healthcare facilities, and economic opportunities capable of lifting them out of poverty.

“The measure of a government’s success is not how many billions of ringgit it announces, but how significantly it improves the lives of its people,” he stressed.