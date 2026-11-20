COMMENT | The last few weeks and months have been most revealing about governance and the rule of law. We have been enduring a regional environmental catastrophe caused by the haze, yet almost all the political discussion has centred on petty politics, corruption, and how RM50 million can buy a free pass out of jail.

This has been accompanied by a shabby entrapment exercise aimed at sullying the reputation of an opposition politician.

Two things seem obvious. The most serious challenge of our times – one affecting millions and carrying widespread economic and social consequences – gets little attention, while the straightforward gets the most.

And it is straightforward: when the highest courts in the land convict a high-profile figure of a serious crime, the sentence must be served. Period. So what is all the political manipulation about?

But then again, this is Malaysia, where norms and rules can be bent because ignoring the law or finding ways around it has been normalised over decades. The pardon issue does, however, shed light on the vagaries of our entire legal ecosystem. It is a moment of reckoning. The events of the last few days have made it clear to many that the system is farcical and so weakened that it can be easily manipulated at every level. Even the attorney-general, who is simply doing his job, is being asked to stand down by politicians.

The pardon issue is the most obvious example, but it is only the tip of the iceberg of a deeper systemic rot that permeates everyday life for ordinary Malaysians. In short, citizens do not expect laws to be consistently followed or enforced. They find it extremely difficult to hold offenders accountable and have little faith that justice will be served fairly and swiftly through the courts when laws and regulations are breached.

It starts with poor enforcement, rooted in institutional weaknesses such as inefficiency, a lack of accountability, incompetence, and even corruption. Citizens then face inertia, abuse of power, and interference in due process. Even lawyers, whose livelihoods depend on the system, seem to accept this as the norm, shrugging when questioned about systemic failures as though they are helpless pawns in the charade – or, at best, paid mercenaries.

Much of this injustice happens away from the media spotlight, affecting ordinary citizens in countless ways. It affects all of us, yet we have become numb and feel helpless, cowed by the lack of avenues to rectify wrongdoing or seek redress. We have been pounded into submission. The sad irony is that, in doing so, we have also become complicit in perpetuating the rot.

A culture of shunning accountability

But Malaysians deserve much better. The institutional failings and complacency of those in power will catch up with us in increasingly insidious ways if left unchecked. Malaysia deserves better because it is blessed with so many virtues, the greatest of which is its people and their understanding of the wider social contract. Most citizens abide by it despite the shenanigans of the political class and other bad actors. In many instances, however, the latter have captured state institutions. Citizens must resist and fight back to regain control of these institutions.

Why is this so? The key reason is that accountability is not part of our culture. We fear the struggle to hold bad actors accountable because the wider legal ecosystem does not work for us. We do not demand accountability because we were raised in a political environment where even legitimately questioning the authorities on matters of public interest, such as corruption, could invite threats. Only now are some senior politicians and government officials acknowledging that citizens have the right to speak out against corruption. The tide is turning.

This reluctance can be traced back to the draconian measures of the Emergency era and the anxiety created in the aftermath of the tragic events of May 13, 1969. We also live in a feudal system – despite the facade of "Pavilion"-like modernity – where power distance is among the highest in the world, according to the Hofstede power distance index.

It is a system in which the courts, at all levels, are widely perceived by the public as politically motivated, captured or influenced, and therefore not independent. Given this widespread perception, strengthening public trust is of utmost importance. Yet some political elites simply cannot respect court decisions, even when the courts act decisively, and go so far as to demand that the most high-profile felon be freed.

What is telling is that one of the world's biggest financial scandals has, after years of trials, resulted in the conviction of only one major figure so far. What does that say about our legal system? Add to this the fact that two other prime ministers and a deputy prime minister have been charged with corruption. Given the events of the past week, there are concerns that they, too, may get off lightly. These cases will be a test.

A broken legal system

For most Malaysians, the legal system has clearly failed. The 1MDB case should serve as a stark reminder of how deeply the system has been co-opted at various levels and how poorly it serves the country and its citizens, despite the charade of archaic, colonial-era legal processes. Yet, despite these failings, Malaysia continues to do relatively well. That is because the majority of the population respects the need for law and order and holds the country together.

Imagine the nation's potential if this collective goodwill could be better harnessed through a properly functioning and fair legal ecosystem that protects all citizens. The impact would be significant. Indeed, GDP per capita could potentially double within 10 to 20 years.

The failure of the legal ecosystem is easier to understand when viewed as a reflection of our prevailing sociopolitical culture and predominantly rent-seeking economy. After all, the legal ecosystem is about more than the superficial maintenance of law and order through ineffectual institutions. It is also about more than the existence of supposed channels for seeking redress, such as tribunals and courts, which often operate in the mysterious and heavy-handed Malaysian way.

Ultimately, it is about public trust in a system anchored in the fundamental principles of fairness and justice, where criminal and corrupt forces cannot undermine state institutions or the scales of justice. Crucially, it must be a system in which everyone is treated equally and held equally accountable.

Our legal ecosystem, however, reflects the opposite reality: a lack of trust, fear of authority, complacency, impunity for the elite, abuse of power, little accountability, and corruption. Many Malaysians do not seek redress for legal violations or injustices, particularly those involving the protection of common and public goods, because they do not believe the system is fair and fear the consequences of speaking out.

The Constitution and institutional racism

The Constitution does not permit racial discrimination; Article 8 is explicit on this. Venal politicians, however, have used the affirmative action principles enshrined in the New Economic Policy (NEP) to justify racist policies. The NEP, which draws its authority from Article 153, was never intended to be permanent. Yet politicians have used its protections to extend affirmative action into discriminatory race-based policies, including in education, that go well beyond the "reasonable proportions" permitted by the Constitution. In doing so, they have institutionalised discrimination.

They know that few will risk being accused of questioning the special position itself. Yet the Constitution does permit challenges to how these provisions are implemented. Hardly anyone has taken such a challenge to court. Why?

The reasons are obvious. The issue has been labelled sensitive and effectively made taboo. Anyone who speaks out risks being attacked by sections of the political class that benefit from these policies and their supporters. If you are Malay, it may seem safer to remain silent than risk being branded a traitor to the Malay cause – or worse, a failed Muslim. If you are non-Malay, taking up the challenge requires considerable courage, a responsibility few are willing to shoulder.

Moreover, you must have faith that the system, from the Attorney-General's Chambers to the courts, will treat your arguments fairly and judge them on their merits. Most Malaysians have little confidence that the courts can do so on this issue, given the political pressure exerted by powerful vested interests. Finally, you must be prepared to spend considerable sums of money.

Not enough Malaysians have sufficient faith in these principles or convictions strong enough to withstand the risks. That is understandable. Those with money invariably choose silence over rocking the boat. While this is also understandable to some extent, it makes them complicit in allowing the situation to persist.

Race-obsessed politicians are therefore emboldened, believing they are untouchable on these issues. The reality is that pursuing legal avenues to challenge institutional racism carries significant risks. The resulting inaction allows the rot to spread unchecked, with potentially dangerous consequences for the country's future. Meanwhile, those who are concerned offer only passive resistance, stopping at an imaginary "3R" red line out of fear.

In a discussion with a former chief justice, I was told that the only way to challenge racist policies, including those in education, and use the Constitution to dismantle them – without confusing this with the legitimate need for well-managed affirmative action – is through the courts. Short of that, no legal institution, including the judiciary, can protect citizens from the growing encroachment of institutional racism into everyday life.

A cowed public continues to seethe in silence. That silence inadvertently emboldens bad actors, while a legal ecosystem that should be actively working to reverse this threat stands on the sidelines – with some even helping to preserve it.

CHANDRAN NAIR is the founder and CEO of the Global Institute for Tomorrow (Gift), an independent pan-Asian think tank. His books explore topics including China's governance and global influence, sustainable development, global inequality, white privilege, and Asia's role in reshaping capitalism and consumption.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.