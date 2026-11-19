Even before Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can shake off the dust from the footwear controversy at a Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur, an Umno division leader has stirred another debate by questioning why visiting French President Emmanuel Macron was not taken to the nearby Masjid Jamek.

"Was this an oversight or was it deliberate? As a Muslim citizen, I simply want to know,” asked a disappointed Batu Umno division chief Gulam Muszaffar.

He noted that the mosque was located just 100m from Jalan Petaling and the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, both of which were included in the leaders' informal sightseeing programme.

While appreciating Macron and his wife's presence as special guests of the country, Gulam (above) said the absence of a visit to a Muslim place of worship raised questions, given that Islam is Malaysia's official religion.

"Macron's visit to Masjid Jamek would undoubtedly have sent a positive message about Malaysia's image, demonstrating the diversity of its people while highlighting that the country remains peaceful and prosperous," he added in a statement.

Gulam also pointed out that France has a Muslim population of approximately six percent, or five million people, out of its total population of 70 million, a figure higher than the Hindu and Buddhist populations in the European country.

He urged the relevant authorities in Putrajaya to explain how the visit itinerary had been arranged.

Religious disrespect claims

The remarks come amid an ongoing controversy over Anwar and Macron's visit to the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 17.

The Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) had expressed regret that both leaders did not remove their footwear when visiting the temple.

“In Hindu tradition, the removal of footwear before entering a temple is not merely a cultural formality, but a fundamental religious practice rooted in the principles of purity, humility, reverence and respect for the sanctity of a place of worship.

“This practice is observed in Hindu temples worldwide, even in countries experiencing extremely cold climatic conditions, where the wearing of socks is generally accommodated,” said MHS president Thanga Ganesan.

A clip showing French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Anwar Ibrahim visiting the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 17

Anwar had accompanied Macron, who was on a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur, on a walkabout through the Petaling Street area, where the temple is located.

The visit was also attended by delegations and senior government officials from both countries, as well as security personnel. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh was also present.

The MHS pointed out that almost all members of the visiting delegation were seen wearing footwear throughout their presence within the temple premises.

However, the temple management subsequently dismissed claims of religious disrespect, clarifying that Anwar and Macron had only stood at the outer verandah and had not entered the inner sanctum.

Temple chairperson R Nadarajah said the brief stopover was entirely unplanned and that the management had received no prior notification from the authorities or organisers.