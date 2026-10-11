Since Thursday, the Education Ministry has lowered the air pollution threshold for closing schools during the current haze season, with state education departments being charged with monitoring air quality reports and deciding which schools should be closed.

This comes after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar called for schools at areas that record Air Pollutant Index (API) readings between 150 and 180 for prolonged periods to be closed.

Here is a list of districts that will be closing their schools tomorrow and implementing Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) instead, and those that will be resuming in-person lessons.

Schools closed

Johor: All schools and educational institutions statewide will be closed from Oct 12 to 16.

Selangor: Schools under the Hulu Langat, Gombak and Petaling Perdana district education offices (PPD).

Kuala Lumpur/Putrajaya: Schools under the Bangsar/Pudu PPD.

Schools reopening or operating as usual

Malacca: All educational institutions under the Education Ministry.

Negeri Sembilan: All educational institutions under the state education department will operate as usual.

Perak: All educational institutions under the state education department - including those under the Kinta Utara, Kinta Selatan and Kuala Kangsar PPDs.

Schools in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Penang, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will also be operating as usual.

Parents are advised to monitor official announcements from the Education Ministry and their respective state education departments, as school operating arrangements may change depending on API readings and further directives from the authorities.

Schools will be closed if API readings recorded by the Environment Department exceed 180, or if it exceeds 150 for three consecutive days.

This is compared to the previous threshold of 200.