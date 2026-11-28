Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has renewed his appeal for DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke to remain in the cabinet, urging the Seremban MP to resume his duties as transport minister as soon as possible.

More than two weeks after Loke announced his resignation in protest against former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest, Anwar maintained today that the duty to serve the people and country must take precedence.

While saying he respected and understood Loke's reasons for stepping down, Anwar cited the minister's track record as a reason he was reluctant to accept his resignation.

“His performance has been good, commendable. That is why I, as prime minister, find it difficult to accept his proposal to resign.

“The transport minister is still on leave, but I instructed him to attend this event because the Transport Ministry is co-hosting it with the Negeri Sembilan government,” Anwar said at the Yakin Madani programme in Paroi, Seremban, today, Bernama reported.

Loke was also present at the event.

DAP chief Anthony Loke (third from right) at the Transport Ministry

Anwar described the Transport Ministry as one of the country's major and strategic ministries, given its role in connecting Malaysians through air, sea, and road transport infrastructure.

“Whatever the reason, it cannot override our duty to serve the people and country,” he added.

Repeated appeals to reconsider

Anwar's latest appeal marks another attempt to persuade Loke to reconsider his decision, despite the DAP leader repeatedly insisting that his resignation was final.

Just three days ago, Anwar said he met Loke and asked him to take leave while further discussions on his cabinet position were pending.

The prime minister also said he was personally overseeing the Transport Ministry's affairs in Loke's absence.

Earlier, on Nov 12, during Pakatan Harapan's grand finale ceramah for the Malacca election in Ayer Keroh, Anwar said he had yet to accept Loke's resignation and suggested that the DAP leader take a short break instead.

However, speaking at the same ceramah after Anwar had left, Loke stood by his decision, while stressing that DAP's 40 MPs remained firmly behind the prime minister's leadership.

Anwar had also tried to dissuade Loke from resigning on Oct 14, arguing that capable and principled leaders should remain in government, while those involved in corruption should be the ones to leave.

Resignation tied to Najib's house arrest

Loke's resignation stemmed from a Sept 19 DAP central executive committee (CEC) meeting, held a day after Najib was granted a conditional pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Loke submitted his resignation letter to Anwar on Sept 28 but agreed to remain in office temporarily at the prime minister's request, setting Najib's return home as the deadline for his departure.

He said the resignation was a collective party decision to register DAP's opposition to Najib's house arrest, while the party's other ministers and deputy ministers would remain in government to preserve political stability.

On Nov 10, following the Kuala Lumpur High Court's decision allowing Najib to serve his sentence under house arrest, Loke announced that his resignation had taken immediate effect.

The following day, he addressed Transport Ministry staff at what he described as his final monthly assembly as minister.