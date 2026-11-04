YOURSAY | 'Biggest security risk isn't a hacker sitting behind a computer halfway around the world.'

M'sia a potential target for security threats amid global volatility, PM says

Knucklehead2: Why does Malaysia need to worry about sophisticated hackers when a small "token of appreciation" to the right public servant can achieve the same result?

In a culture where some still treat "rezeki jangan ditolak" (do not reject good fortune) as a principle rather than a warning sign, the weakest link is often not the technology but the human being behind it.

We spend millions talking about cybersecurity, firewalls, and cyber threats, yet how many public services and frontline agencies have been compromised, exposed, or disrupted in recent years?

Sometimes the biggest security risk isn't a hacker sitting behind a computer halfway around the world. It's the insider sitting behind a government desk saying, "Show me the money." That's old-school hacking, and arguably far more dangerous.

BlueCougar1744: Malaysia does not have to worry about external threats (as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned).

He recently said that “Malaysia could be a potential target of cyber and other security threats amid escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide.”

The threat is from within if radicals are not curbed. Just because Islam is our official religion, it must not provide a free passport for the radicals and religious bigots to exploit using race and religious issues.

Sealthedeal: Talking up a non-existent threat from Israel again? It's getting boring.

By far the biggest threat is from individuals in government departments selling personal data on ordinary citizens.

It has happened many times in the past, but who has ever been prosecuted?

Mano: We do not need external enemies. We have many politicians and government servants from the elite to the ordinary, who have done, and are still undermining the Constitution, law and order, including the borders.

The enemies are the blatant support for pardons (and house arrest) for kleptocrats like former premier Najib Abdul Razak, who has stolen so much that we would have fed thousands of families for years (with the money taken).

GrayEagle1207: Well, if Malaysia did not stick its nose into other countries' affairs, carry out senseless provocation, and instead maintain peace with everyone, we should not worry, just like Singapore.

Cyber-attacks can happen to anyone, but systematic targeted attacks are for a reason. Chickens coming home to roost? Hopefully, Malaysia will be prepared (for any attacks).

Turnedback: Our defence is very weak due to massive corruption that involves irregularities in the purchasing of outdated weapons.

Many high-profile corruption cases related to weapons for the armed forces have been exposed, but as of today, those ministers and heads of the department have not been called to account or held responsible for what happened.

GP2025: How come a small nation like Malaysia is on the radar of hacktivists and cyberattacks? The latter goes for rich nations, not small nations.

If Malaysia is now on the radar of Israeli cyber troopers, who is the cause of it? Someone doesn’t understand the consequences of his spin.

Blue Skies: Sweden recently had to throw away refrigerated products because of suspected interference in the settings, leading to food spoilage.

Smaller shops were the target of the cyberattacks. Probably a test case before going on to bigger attacks.

So even if our DPM assures us that the country has more than six months' food supplies and no need to stock up on some, what happens when the stores selling them have their systems hacked?

What if ATMs were hacked as well? If this happens, we cannot buy anything; stores will be looted at will.

Spinnot: Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia are also promoting household emergency preparedness, with guidance on preparing essential supplies and emergency bags.

Singapore places particular emphasis on household resilience and continuity of essential services.

Residents are encouraged to keep basic necessities available and prepare for disruptions that could affect access to food, electricity, communications and other services.

MarioT: When the world is so divided with different ideologies and ambitions, it is best to be neutral. Being too objective and critical of others can expose the country to external threats.

Good international diplomacy, in turn, brings prosperity to the nation. Internal threats of extremism must not be ruled out.

Apanama is back: Malaysians should not be worried about cyberattacks, among other threats.

We have the best brains like PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and our PM. Najib will be back soon too (house arrest) and we also have his wife.

We are always protected from Israel and the like. The administration will ban anything that comes with the shadow of Israel.

The administration is always prepared until it does not know what preparedness is all about.

The country is like TuJu (the much-criticised local navigation app). Do your own reading and research and stay up to date. Prepare yourselves, folks!

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