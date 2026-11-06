The Election Commission has set Dec 12 as the polling day for the 13th Sarawak state election.

EC chairperson Ramlan Harun said in a press conference today that nominations will be held on Nov 28, and early voting on Dec 8.

On Oct 23, Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 26, following royal assent from Sarawak governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Ramlan further stated that the EC has appointed 82 election managers and 305 assistant election managers.

He added that the EC will also set up 82 election campaign enforcement teams to monitor campaigning activities.

More than two million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the upcoming state election. A total of 82 seats are up for contest.

In the previous state election on Dec 18, 2021, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak led by Abang Johari won 76 out of 82 seats, while Parti Sarawak Bersatu won four, and DAP won two.