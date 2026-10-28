The Sarawak Transport Ministry has written to airlines and express bus operators to explore additional services before and after polling day for the upcoming 13th state election.

The ministry said in a statement yesterday that the move aims to support Sarawakians returning to their registered constituencies to fulfil their civic duty.

It said the ministry recognises that many Sarawakians work in Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore, and Sabah, and may face challenges in arranging their journeys home during periods of high travel demand.

“For air travel, the ministry has requested airlines to plan for increased flight frequencies during the week before and the week after polling day, to accommodate voters travelling home to vote and their return journeys afterwards.

“For express bus services, the ministry has advised and encouraged operators in Sarawak to temporarily increase trip frequencies from three days before polling day until three days after polling day,” the statement said.

The ministry also encourages travellers to plan their journeys early and refer to operators’ official channels for accurate information on schedules, fares and bookings.

On Oct 23, Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg announced that the state legislative assembly would be dissolved on Oct 26, paving the way for the 13th state election.

- Bernama